Jacobs Secures Major Program Win With Seattle -Tacoma International Airport

Strategic advisory services to drive sustainable solutions

Project supports Pacific Northwest's tourism and business gateway

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Port of Seattle (Port) to lead and manage the 10-year renovation of the S Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Modernizing the 50-year-old concourse includes improving operating systems, environmental efficiencies, and earthquake resiliency, prioritizing seismic updates.

Jacobs will provide full project management services, including project controls, estimating and scheduling support, development of enabling facilities supporting phase construction (airside, terminal, utilities), and a complete gate utilization strategy. In addition, Jacobs will provide advisory services for passenger flow analysis, airport and airline tenant engagement, and evaluation of sustainable building opportunities such as rainwater harvesting, eliminating the use of natural gas and the installation of sustainable alternative power sources, including solar energy.

"We are working together to create a multi-phased approach with long-term benefits for the operation and readiness of the staff, systems, equipment and processes during the development of the S Concourse," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Americas West Region Senior Vice President & General Manager Imad Feghali. "We are committed to bringing custom solutions to the airport and improving transportation connectivity—all through the lens of sustainable development."

As the S Concourse design and construction work develops, the Port and Jacobs are committed to advancing equity, inclusion, and diversity by partnering with women-and minority-owned business enterprises (WMBE) and other disadvantaged firms and setting an aspirational goal of 20% participation for the overall project supply chain and greater than 25% for Jacobs' contracted services.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery, and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

