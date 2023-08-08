Nearly 10,000 Superfans Raised Their Hands to Become ‘Subway’ And Win Free Subs for Life....

-- Sweepstakes winner to be announced later this month, a new life full of delicious Subway subs awaits --

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Would you change your name to 'Subway' to get free Subway subs for life? Nearly 10,000 sandwich lovers said 'yes' in just 96 hours. Today, Subway revealed the overwhelming response to its Name Change Challenge – thousands of super fans were willing and ready to legally change their name to Subway and unlock a lifetime of delicious sandwiches if selected as the winner.

Announced on July 26, the Name Change Challenge entry period ran from August 1 to August 4. Subway will 'name' the winner later this month. The new 'Subway' will enjoy free sandwiches for life from Subway's biggest refresh yet, following the debut of freshly sliced meats in U.S. restaurants and elevating its entire menu earlier this summer with a new line up of Deli Hero subs to its Subway Series menu. In addition, the winner will receive money to reimburse legal and processing costs to complete the name change process.

The latest Refresh is the high-water mark in Subway's transformation journey, which began in 2021 and has led to both ten straight quarters of positive sales growth and record average unit volumes in North America. This latest update is Subway's most complex, investing more than $80 million to bring deli meat slicers to more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants.

