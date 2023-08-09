Strider Technologies Announces Launch of Strider Sentry to Enable Organizations to Identify and Respond to State-Sponsored Risks to Their Talent

Strider Technologies Announces Launch of Strider Sentry to Enable Organizations to Identify and Respond to State-Sponsored Risks to Their Talent

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today launched Sentry, a risk intelligence solution that empowers organizations to safely protect their intellectual property (IP) and technology by instantly illuminating potential connections to state-sponsored risk for talent, partners, and collaborators.

"State-sponsored actors relentlessly target private sector organizations and their talent to acquire confidential IP, technology, and know-how to advance their national interests," said Eric Levesque, COO and co-founder of Strider. "One tried and true tactic is to recruit individuals at targeted organizations with access to the desired technology. Sentry provides organizations with the intelligence they need to identify and manage this risk to protect their long-term competitiveness."

Combining Strider's unique data with advanced AI processing, Sentry provides crucial intelligence that empowers organizations to meet their talent needs safely. Organizations can query Strider's extensive collection of open-source data to uncover actionable intelligence. Specifically, Sentry illuminates potential connections between an organization's talent and state-sponsored risk in the following areas:

Restricted Entities

Government Organizations

Military Organizations

Industry Associations

Education Associations

Oligarch Ties

The Strider Product Suite

Strider Sentry is the latest addition to Strider's suite of Strategic Intelligence products which enable companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions to protect their IP, technology, talent, and supply chains. Strider products include:

Risk Intelligence: Illuminates state-sponsored risk targeting technology and talent within organizations.

Shield: Defends against state-sponsored risk with cutting-edge email security.

Supply Chain Intelligence: Screens supply chains and end users for security, reputational, and compliance risk.

Sentry: Safely meets talent needs by instantly illuminating potential connections to state-sponsored risk.

Since launching in 2019, Strider has established itself as the leading provider of strategic intelligence enabling Fortune 500 companies, research institutions, and government agencies around the world to identify, assess, and respond to state-sponsored risks to IP, technology, talent, and supply chains. Strider has secured $57 million in venture capital funding and established offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Salt Lake City.

To learn more about Strider Sentry or request a demo, visit https://www.striderintel.com/demo .

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

Related Links

https://www.striderintel.com/

Media Contact: Dan Palumbo, Dan@vrge.us, 3018752356

View original content:

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.