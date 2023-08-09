With the Launch of Goodnotes 6, Goodnotes Becomes the World's First AI-Powered Digital Paper Company, Forever Improving How People Create, Learn, Work, and Take Notes

With the Launch of Goodnotes 6, Goodnotes Becomes the World's First AI-Powered Digital Paper Company, Forever Improving How People Create, Learn, Work, and Take Notes

For its latest update, Goodnotes built first-of-its-kind AI handwriting capabilities, such as Spellcheck for handwritten notes and AI Math Assistance for math test prep

Goodnotes 6 also includes much-anticipated features, such as pen gestures like Scribble to Erase, customizable templates and folders, and a new in-app marketplace of digital stationery

Goodnotes will soon launch other revolutionary features that allow users to retrieve answers to contextual questions from their notes

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnotes , the beloved digital paper app for note-taking and 2022 iPad App of the Year , unveils Goodnotes 6 today exclusively on Apple's platforms.

By pushing the boundaries of handwriting with new AI-backed features such as Spellcheck and AI Math Assistance, Goodnotes 6 will transform how people interact with information personally and professionally.

Goodnotes is on a mission to remove barriers for ideas and knowledge. Users can have all of their note-taking needs fulfilled inside a single app, whether it's sharing, planning, getting unstuck, inspiring creativity, or learning from other people's insights and materials.

Goodnotes 6 elevates the digital paper experience with its newest features:

AI-powered Spellcheck that instantly corrects handwritten typos in a user's own handwriting

Interactive exam prep materials for SAT and other standardized tests, with built-in hints and AI Math Assistance to identify errors

A new in-app marketplace where users can download new templates, stickers, and digital stationery directly in app

Customizable folders and d ynamic templates that allow user to customize the size and color of the digital paper in their notebook s

New pen gestures like Scribble to Erase and Circle to Lasso

"Our team has been enormously excited to reimagine the way people interact with information and bring true innovation to the digital note-taking experience," said Steven Chan, Founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "We're thrilled to finally put Goodnotes 6 in the hands of our users, who we hope will feel the magic of a smarter and more delightful Goodnotes with our new user interface and our industry-first AI handwriting features."

Goodnotes unveils its rebrand alongside the launch of Goodnotes 6, featuring a refreshed brand strategy, visual identity, and updated logo to present the joy and journey of digital note-taking. Goodnotes partnered with Motto, a strategic branding company, for the rebrand.

Goodnotes 6 is free to download on iOS, iPadOS and macOS, and free to use for up to 3 notebooks. The full suite of features can be unlocked with unlimited notebooks for $9.99 USD per year or $29.99 USD as a one-time purchase (local pricing applies).

Existing paid GoodNotes 5 users can continue using GoodNotes 5, or upgrade to Goodnotes 6 at a discount. Goodnotes 6 will continue to be free for educational institutions through Apple School Manager.

On the heels of this Goodnotes 6 release, Goodnotes will continue to invest in and create AI note-taking features that will enhance note-taking itself and allow users to manipulate handwritten and typed information in new ways.

ABOUT GOODNOTES:

Goodnotes is the leading AI digital paper used by millions of users worldwide. Launched in 2011, Goodnotes started as an improvement to physical paper notes — introducing the ability to take handwritten digital notes, search handwritten text, and organize everything into a digital library. Today, Goodnotes is pioneering generative AI for digital handwriting in the productivity space. Goodnotes was most recently named Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year.

Automatically correct typos in your own handwriting (PRNewswire)

Fall in love with handwriting again (PRNewswire)

New in-app marketplace for digital stationery like stickers, planners, covers, and more (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goodnotes Limited