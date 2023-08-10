TECNO and School of Design at University of Leeds Announce Partnership to Advance Innovations in Inclusive Multi-Skin Tone Imaging System on Smartphones

The partnership will support TECNO to take further its leadership in inclusive camera technology innovations that better capture and represent the diversity of beauty, produce true skin tone image and inspire natural skin tone confidence.

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global pioneer in inclusive camera technology, today announced a strategic partnership with the School of Design at University of Leeds to jointly advance the application of colour science to TECNO's multi-skin tone imaging system, which is to ultimately empower the imaging experience especially portrait on TECNO's smartphones and strengthen its unique leadership across the industry. With in-depth academic research, scientific analysis and consultation from authoritative experts in the field, the partnership aims to break down barriers to achieve more realistic true-to-life portrait imaging that results in a more inclusive photography experience for smartphone users of every skin tone from TECNO's target markets.

As a distinguished leader of smartphone brands, TECNO has always been dedicated to capturing and celebrating the beauty of diversity from emerging markets, embracing the perfection of true skin tones and inspiring confidence through inclusive camera technologies. This strategic partnership will leverage TECNO's cutting-edge technological capabilities and the School of Design at University of Leeds' colour science expertise to further solidify TECNO's position as a flag-bearer for smartphones designed with every skintone in mind.

The collaboration will focus on delivering scientific research and breakthroughs that advance multi-skin tone portrait imaging technology in smartphones. Extensive research will be carried out into how technological barriers, psychological barriers, and localized experience barriers can be removed in order to deliver more professional photography experiences that ensure everyone is accurately represented in photography whatever shade their skin. The commencement of this exciting partnership will see even greater investment from TECNO in its multi-skin tone imaging system, with the brand and the School of Design at University of Leeds working together to further academic research and technological innovation in the field while establishing a new standard for cutting-edge multi-skin tone imaging.

"TECNO has always seen portrait photography as an important opportunity to promote greater inclusivity in smartphone technology," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "With a consistent dedication to bridge the gap with global emerging markets through better technologies, our goal is to strengthen our technological capabilities in multi-skin tone imaging to better capture the essence of humanity in a way that represents everybody. Through our collaboration with the School of Design at University of Leeds, we aim to combine our strengths and use technological innovation to enhance the imaging experience for TECNO customers whoever and wherever they are."

Through years of work on the foundations of inclusive camera technology, TECNO has developed vast technical expertise and scientifically accurate verification methods in multi-skin tone portrait technology. This expertise has been honed through a localized user-centric approach, allowing TECNO to gain deep insight into local consumer requirements to develop precise methodologies that improve the user experience. While TECNO has been delivering impactful imaging for users with dark skin tones for many years, thanks also to a comprehensive image customization debugging strategy and in-depth algorithm optimizations, the brand's imaging research and investment are focused on a diverse spectrum of users. In fact, TECNO's attention to market and consumer feedback enables it to deliver an improved imaging experience for users with a wide range of skin tones. With this consumer-centric approach and market-driven strategy, TECNO is well-positioned to continue leading innovation in the industry through this new strategic partnership.

The School of Design at University of Leeds, a renowned institution with a strong background in colour science, will contribute its academic and scientific support, laboratory data, and insights from authoritative experts and institutions in the research community. The university's in-depth research on skin tone and colour science places great importance on inclusivity and diversity to uplift and celebrate the beauty of true tones, and has gained recognition in both academia and industry, making it an invaluable partner.

Dr. Kaida Xiao, Technical Advisor of TECNO ColourScience of Skintone Image Technology and Associate Professor in Colour and Imaging Science in the School of Design at the University of Leeds, said: "Our involvement in colour and skin tone research has spanned many years, and I'm thrilled that TECNO is joining us to pursue further inclusivity-related research with a shared vision to create more inclusive depictions of beauty. Academic research has a major role in meeting the needs of society, and through collaborations with leading enterprises like TECNO, we continuously discover new ways of implementing our knowledge. We are delighted to be partnering with TECNO as their ambitions align perfectly with ours, namely advancing technologies that can enhance people's experience of life and contribute to greater inclusivity."

As a consumer-centric brand, TECNO's innovation is informed by local insights and demands acquired through extensive consumer research. In line with its "Stop at Nothing" philosophy, TECNO is dedicated to improving the smartphone experience for a global audience of every skin tone

TECNO will continue to work with leading global organizations and institutions to break down barriers and establish new standards and technologies in the field of multi-skin tone portrait and colour science.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

