Insurance Brokerage Newfront Taps Jessica Graves to Lead Renowned Maritime Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, has promoted Jessica Graves to lead its Maritime team. Graves will serve as the Pacific Northwest Maritime Leader.

Jessica Graves brings 15 years of industry experience and deep relationships to the role at Newfront.

"We have an incredible Maritime team based in the Pacific Northwest, and with Jessica's leadership, we are well positioned to help our clients achieve their goals," said Rod Sockolov, President of Business Insurance and Private Client Services at Newfront. "Jessica is a seasoned leader with exceptional technical expertise and stellar reputation in the market."

Graves joined Newfront in 2020 and has more than 15 years of dedicated experience in the industry. Her background involves working with a wide range of clients including commercial fishing vessels, seafood processors, tug and barge operators, boat builders, shipyards, passenger vessels, and marine contractors. In her new role, Graves is responsible for driving new business, recruiting new team members, and building the Newfront brand in the Maritime industry.

"I couldn't be more excited to step into this role with colleagues that I respect and admire, many of whom I worked with when I began my career," said Graves. "I look forward to finding innovative ways to strengthen our client and carrier relationships, as well as developing employee talent development strategies to ensure the ongoing vitality of the team."

Graves has served on the board of Marine Insurance Association of Seattle and currently serves on the Seattle Fishermen's Memorial board.

To learn more about the Newfront Maritime team, visit https://www.newfront.com/industries/maritime.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 850 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

