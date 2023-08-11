Spirit Airlines and Wayman Aviation Academy Create a Unique South Florida Partnership

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayman Aviation Academy , one of the newest aviation colleges in the state, announced a unique partnership with Spirit Airlines through their Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program. The program will provide graduates with easily accessible, local mentorship with Spirit Airlines pilots and a fast track to a career in aviation as a First Officer with the airline.

The partnership with Spirit highlights the trust airlines are placing in Wayman Aviation's rigorous training standards.

What also makes this partnership unique is that Wayman Aviation is the only flight college in the country, and in Spirit's program, that trains future pilots using Competency Based Training & Assessment (CBTA), a superior standard of flight training recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"Our partnership with Spirit through its Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program highlights the level of trust airlines are placing in Wayman Aviation's rigorous training standards," said Eduardo Luy, Vice President of Wayman Aviation.

Wayman Aviation will not only be helping Spirit Airlines tackle the pilot shortage by sending pilots into their ranks sooner, thanks to this program and Wayman's R-ATP certification . They will also provide better-formed pilots armed with CBTA training and an associate's degree in aviation sciences.

"As innovators at one of the best aviation colleges in the state, we have adopted a process called competency-based training which allows our students to be much more advanced in the principles of aviation safety at the early stages of their career compared to students from traditional flight schools," said Tony Shen, President of Wayman Aviation.

Wayman Aviation is excited for this partnership with its hometown airline Spirit as it aligns with Wayman's mission of providing the industry with the best-trained and most well-prepared pilots possible. Their headquarters are located only 15 minutes apart in Broward County, Florida.

ABOUT WAYMAN AVIATION ACADEMY

Wayman's mission is to Change Lives Through Aviation. We take passionate cadets and help them achieve their dreams through rigorous training in quality aircraft with quality instruction. Over the last 35 years, Wayman Aviation has developed into one of the premier flight training colleges in South Florida. Wayman offers full career preparation from FAA certification to college degrees and flows through to airlines such as Republic, Sky West (American, United, Delta), Spirit Airlines, and Silver Airways. For more information, please visit www.wayman.edu .

