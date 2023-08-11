With Acquisition of Skupos, PDI Technologies Now Reaches 25,000 U.S. Independent C-Stores

Expansion connects retailer and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) data at advanced scale in the historically fragmented convenience industry

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced its acquisition of Skupos, the platform that powers smarter, more profitable retail by connecting independent convenience stores and CPG brands.

Based in San Francisco, California, and Denver, Colorado, Skupos provides single-store operators access to CPG brand programs and discounts, while providing brands with the data and insights on how their products perform at independent convenience retailer sites.

"Skupos has achieved impressive scale in the independent and small-chain channel," said Jamie Hudson, SVP & GM, Offers, Media Network, and Insights (OMNI), at PDI. "By bringing Skupos customers together with PDI, we can now offer brands access to performance and activation at more than 25,000 independent sites, which benefits everyone across the convenience ecosystem."

Since its founding 40 years ago, PDI has helped customers throughout the fuel and convenience retail industry accelerate their growth through innovation. The acquisition of Skupos is part of a continuing investment in connecting convenience and driving industry transformation.

"When it comes to the c-store, PDI knows more than anyone else about what was sold, when it was sold, and who bought it," said Brandon Logsdon, President, Consumer Engagement, at PDI. "Expanding our footprint with the acquisition of Skupos strengthens that knowledge and makes it even more appealing for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their profitability and progress, who then pass on their wins to consumers."

"Since our founding in 2016, Skupos has been mission-oriented to drive better business outcomes for entrepreneurial, independent retailers by connecting them with CPG companies wanting to optimize sales in the convenience channel," said Jake Bolling, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Skupos. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in a short period of time and how PDI will catalyze our mission further in this next leg of the journey. The industry stands to benefit greatly."

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

