The Salesforce®-native accounting solution has realized 25% annual growth consistently for the past 10 years.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Accounting Seed made the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America—ranking 106 in the state of Maryland and 549 in the software industry. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Accounting Seed Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year. (PRNewswire)

Accounting Seed: the #1 Accounting Platform on Salesforce

"We remain steadfast in our mission to listen, adapt, and innovate in ways that enrich the businesses of our customers."

Founded in 2008, Accounting Seed is the leading cloud-based accounting solution built natively on Salesforce®. With over 50,000 users in the small and midsize market, Accounting Seed has realized over 25% annual growth consistently for the past 10 years.

"We are truly honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, which serves as a testament to the dedication, innovation, and relentless commitment of Accounting Seed staff and partners," said Steve Lorenc, CEO at Accounting Seed. "This recognition acknowledges our past achievements and fuels our determination to continue bringing the best in accounting technology to the market. Looking toward the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to listen, adapt, and innovate in ways that enrich the businesses of our customers."

This news comes shortly after Accounting Seed unveiled its new AR Automation solution. The first in a series of new payments solutions, AR Automation makes credit card processing more efficient by decreasing the time spent on monthly reconciliations from hours to minutes. Accounting Seed continues to expand the company's product development efforts to support greater automation and enable a single source of financial truth for small to mid-market businesses—allowing them to realize continued growth and success.

The Prestige Behind Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Accounting Seed

With over 50,000 users globally, Accounting Seed empowers customers with access to accurate and timely financial data to make real-time business decisions, resulting in greater profitability. A Salesforce native solution for over 11 years, Accounting Seed combines Accounting and Salesforce's CRM into one integrated back-office solution. As a result, customers recognize revenue faster, automate accounting and billing processes and eliminate expensive add-on applications—saving time, money, and resources. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Accounting Seed) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accounting Seed