Petco Becomes First and Only National Retailer to Bring Ollie's Human-Grade Pet Nutrition to Pet Parents Nationwide

Exclusive partnership to give pet parents greater access to the rapidly expanding fresh and frozen pet food market with Ollie's assortment now available at petco.com, via the Petco app, and in most pet care centers nationwide by the end of September

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) and dog nutrition brand Ollie today announced an exclusive partnership to bring Ollie's human-grade fresh and baked food, treats and supplements for dogs to Petco customers. Previously only available direct-to-consumer through an online subscription, Ollie's high-quality assortment can now be shopped in a variety of flexible ways at petco.com/Ollie, via the Petco app, and in most Petco pet care centers nationwide by the end of September.

"The fresh food category continues to experience incredible growth as pet parents seek out the same high-quality ingredients for their furry family members as they do for themselves," said Amy College, Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco. "We're thrilled about this innovative partnership with Ollie to expand access to human-grade nutrition and give pet parents more convenient options to help keep pets healthy and happy."

As the second largest subscription-based dog food brand in the U.S., Ollie is the only brand offering dog food made with human-grade ingredients in both fresh and baked form, plus treats and supplements. Most of Ollie's products will be conveniently located within a dedicated fixture in Petco pet care centers. The Ollie fixture features a freezer with four core recipes of fresh food designed in partnership with veterinary nutritionists, plus shelving with baked food, treats, dental chews and supplements, all designed to meet pets' unique health and wellness needs.

Pet parents can choose from frozen recipes featuring human-grade chicken, beef, turkey, or pork, plus fruits and vegetables, all slow cooked to retain vital nutrients. Ollie's baked recipes with chicken or beef feature the same ingredients as the frozen meals, yet instead are gently baked in small batches and at low temperatures for maximum nutritional value and convenience. Additionally, Petco offers a variety of Ollie's treats – crunchy, training, jerky, and dental – made with whole, healthy ingredients such as sweet potatoes, beef, chicken, and apple, as well as supplements ranging from probiotics to hip and joint chews.

"At Ollie, we're on a mission to transform pet health through nutrition, and now we're expanding our highly successful direct-to-consumer business by launching an omnichannel strategy," said Nick Stafford, Chief Executive Officer at Ollie. "Our priority was partnering with a trusted leader that shares our values, and Petco is that leader. We know pet parents across the country rely on Petco to connect them with the best products in a rapidly evolving market. We can't wait for them to discover Ollie."

Ollie's meals help improve pets' skin and coat, energy and digestion, among other health benefits. The brand's fresh and baked meals start at $10 and are available in one-pound and five-pound resealable packs. The baked meals are also available in two-pound resealable packs. First-time Ollie customers at petco.com can receive a complimentary "Puptainer," a sustainable and dishwasher-safe storage container, with any Ollie fresh food purchase.

By the end of September, Ollie will be at nearly 800 Petco pet care centers nationwide. Pet parents can also visit one of Ollie's four expanded fixtures inside Petco pet care centers in San Diego; San Francisco; Boston; and Tacoma, Wash., with more coming in 2024. The expanded fixtures include Ollie's complete pet food, treat, dental chew and supplement collection, as well as free, exclusive experiential features such as a button-automated crunchy treat dispenser and easily accessible mirror for pups on the bottom shelf.

Petco offers various convenient ways to shop for nutrition, supplies and more, including buy online, pick-up in store; curbside pick-up; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For more information, visit petco.com/Ollie or a local Petco pet care center.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

About Ollie:

Ollie believes our pups deserve better than the poor quality, one-size-fits-all pet food pet parents have been unknowingly feeding their pups for years. That's why we made it our mission to provide the highest quality, human-grade food in personalized portions that leads to lean, healthy, happy pups and longer, more active lives. Our recipes are developed by experts in pets, food science and vet nutritionists - and Ollie uses pet parent feedback and diagnostic data from hundreds of thousands of their dogs to continuously improve our formulations and deliver the healthiest outcomes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

