Empower Brokerage Helps Establish New Careers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ever-changing world, Empower Brokerage provides people with new promising careers. The national economy is unpredictable. Everyone wants security in their job. Empower Brokerage provides an attractive option for individuals wanting a reliable profession. The field marketing organization is proud to help people establish themselves in the workforce. Empower Brokerage contracts with 8,500 field agents throughout the USA and continues to find new agent partnerships each year.

Building an insurance career encompasses helping clients find the appropriate care and products for their lives. It also can involve being a preventative problem-solver. Such is the case when educating customers on life insurance and annuity benefits. How does one even begin to get past the starting line? Empower Brokerage has many resources to assist people in getting started in their pursuit of an insurance career. Newcomers must obtain a license before they qualify to solve a client's insurance problems. The independent agency offers a free licensing class to educate aspiring agents. The extensive two-day course covers Medicare, life insurance, health insurance, annuities, and other forms of insurance so attendees are prepared to pass their state licensing exam.

Upon certification of their state license, the prospective agent is welcomed into the Empower fold and provided training from industry-leading experts to best serve clients. An agent, who partners with Empower Brokerage, can build their own business and become a well-equipped resource for clients. The training provided by the FMO is top-notch and sends well-trained confident agents out into the field. The job of an independent insurance agent additionally supplies a flexible schedule and allows a person to work part-time or full-time.

If you would like to partner with Empower Brokerage and attend their free licensing class, please visit https://www.empowerbrokerage.com/opportunity-awaits-3/.

