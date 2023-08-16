First Exhibitor Keynote Speaker & New CHRO Panelists Announced for Signature 2023, the HR Industry Conference From McLean & Company

North American HR professionals will come together at the Hilton Resort in Orlando, Florida, from November 5-7 to experience a variety of sessions and keynotes to prepare for the unknowns in the future of HR.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global research and advisory firm McLean & Company has announced the first exhibitor keynote speaker and three additional Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) panelists ahead of Signature 2023's early bird registration deadline on August 31, 2023. The three-day conference is designed for C-suite and VP-level executives, directors, and managers of HR who are tasked with building workplaces where everyone thrives amid the new hybrid reality and with preparing for a host of unknowns as we continue into the new future of work.

"We are delighted to continue expanding the dynamic and diverse speaker and panelist lineup. Each expert brings invaluable experience and fresh perspectives to the important conversation of preparing for the future of HR," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company.

On the heels of its timely generative AI and future of HR research, McLean & Company has added several highly skilled and knowledgeable industry professionals to its speaker roster in support of the conference theme "The Future of HR." More information about the recently confirmed speakers is outlined below:

Somen Mondal, General Manager of Talent Intelligence at Ceridian, will explore the next generation of AI-driven talent tools designed for today's world of work in his keynote Addressing Today's Talent Challenges With AI/Machine Learning and Generative AI.

LynnAnn Brewer, Director of HR Research and Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will moderate the CHRO panel discussion, Preparing for the Future of HR. The panel will explore potential major developments in HR in the next five to seven years, including the possibility of HR disappearing altogether versus taking on a more prominent role, as well as tips for preparing for the future.

Joining the CHRO panel discussion are:

Gianna Driver , Chief Human Resources Officer at Exabeam , Chief Human Resources Officer at Exabeam

Ray Kleeman , Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. , Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, Inc.

James Tastard, Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation , Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

Signature 2023 offers attendees 16 highly anticipated keynotes, six rapid-fire sessions, CHRO panel discussions, and peer-to-peer roundtables that have been thoughtfully created to encourage and enable the successful resolution of both current and future HR challenges. A non-exhaustive list of topics for this year's conference includes ChatGPT and AI in talent strategy applications, psychological safety in the workplace, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) through the retention lens, creating a culture of belonging, achieving flow state, and more.

"Signature 2023 is a unique opportunity for HR professionals to gather and enjoy in-person networking opportunities with future-focused HR colleagues from a myriad of industries and locations – something that has been sorely missed over the past few years," adds Rozon.

HR professionals interested in attending can register for Signature 2023 before early bird registration ends on August 31 via McLean & Company's dedicated event page.

Media interested in attending Signature 2023 or joining McLean & Company's Media Insiders program to get exclusive access to new industry research and trends insights can contact Kelsey King at kking@infotech.com.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

