Ranking No. 4542 with an Impressive 91% Three-Year Revenue Growth

Recognized as 10th Fastest Growing Company in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. Magazine revealed that SaviLinx has secured the 4542 spot on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Notably, SaviLinx was also recognized as the 10th fastest-growing private company in Maine.

SaviLinx Secures Place on the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

This highly coveted list offers a unique glance into the most dynamic segment of the American economy - independent small businesses. Companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names first garnered national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

Headquartered at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine, SaviLinx provides contact center solutions and a diverse portfolio of other business processing services to federal, state, and commercial clients nationwide. Founded by Heather Blease in 2013, SaviLinx is a woman-owned, HUBZone-certified business. In addition to the headquarters in Brunswick, Maine, the company has contact centers in Caribou, Maine, Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with a new addition in Phoenix, Arizona, opening in the fall of 2023.

"I am proud of the reputation SaviLinx has earned as one of the nation's premier contact center and business process outsourcing firms," said Heather Blease, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SaviLinx. "We have a dedicated team who work every day to resolve issues on behalf of our clients. The recognition from Inc. is a testament to their hard work."

The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list have exhibited outstanding market competitiveness. The class of 2023 has driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. Their combined revenue in 2022 reached $358.2 billion, creating 1,187,266 jobs during the same time period.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be hosted in San Antonio for a live and virtual audience from October 31 to November 2, 2023. The conference and gala will feature keynotes from some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

