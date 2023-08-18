Advertise
Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.978 Billion

Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
  • Sound execution contributes to 10% increase in net sales and higher earnings.
  • Strong order books, positive industry fundamentals driving strong results.
  • Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.978 billion for the third quarter ended July 30, 2023, or $10.20 per share, compared with net income of $1.884 billion, or $6.16 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, compared with $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12 percent, to $15.801 billion, for the third quarter of 2023 and rose 24 percent, to $45.839 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $14.284 billion for the quarter and $41.765 billion for nine months, compared with $13.000 billion and $33.565 billion last year.

"Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.

"Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers," May said. "Fundamentals are expected to continue fueling solid demand for our equipment, supported by a strong advance-order position. At the same time, through the company's smart industrial operating model, we are delivering differentiated value to our customers, enabling them to do their jobs more profitably and sustainably."



















Deere & Company


Third Quarter


Year to Date


$ in millions, except per share amounts


2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change


Net sales and revenues


$

15,801


$

14,102


12 %


$

45,839


$

37,041


24 %


Net income


$

2,978


$

1,884


58 %


$

7,797


$

4,885


60 %


Fully diluted EPS


$

10.20


$

6.16




$

26.35


$

15.88




Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.











Production & Precision Agriculture


Third Quarter


$ in millions


2023


2022


% Change


Net sales


$

6,806


$

6,096


12 %


Operating profit


$

1,782


$

1,293


38 %


Operating margin



26.2 %



21.2 %




Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of price realization. Operating profit rose due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf


Third Quarter


$ in millions


2023


2022


% Change


Net sales


$

3,739


$

3,635


3 %


Operating profit


$

732


$

552


33 %


Operating margin



19.6 %



15.2 %




Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization, partially offset by lower shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, and increased SA&G and R&D expenses.

Construction & Forestry


Third Quarter


$ in millions


2023


2022


% Change


Net sales


$

3,739


$

3,269


14 %


Operating profit


$

716


$

514


39 %


Operating margin



19.1 %



15.7 %




Construction and forestry sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes. These items were partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.

Financial Services


Third Quarter


$ in millions


2023


2022


% Change


Net income


$

216


$

209


3 %


Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.









Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023








Agriculture & Turf








U.S. & Canada:








Large Ag






Up ~ 10%


Small Ag & Turf






Down 5 to 10%


Europe






Flat to Up 5%


South America (Tractors & Combines)






Flat to Down 5%


Asia






Down moderately










Construction & Forestry








U.S. & Canada:








Construction Equipment






Flat to Up 5%


Compact Construction Equipment






Flat to Up 5%


Global Forestry






Flat to Down 5%


Global Roadbuilding






Flat to Up 5%










Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023




Currency


Price


$ in millions


Net Sales


Translation


Realization


Production & Precision Ag


Up ~ 20%


0 %


+15 %


Small Ag & Turf


Up ~ 5%


-1 %


+9 %


Construction & Forestry


Up 15% to 20%


0 %


+11 %










Financial Services


Net Income


$ 630




Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, a correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers (recorded in the second quarter of 2023), a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • compliance with, and changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
  • wars and other conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for our products and solutions;
  • changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, whole goods, and used equipment;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY
THIRD QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




July 30


July 31


%


July 30


July 31


%




2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


Net sales and revenues:


















Production & precision ag net sales


$

6,806


$

6,096


+12


$

19,826


$

14,568


+36


Small ag & turf net sales



3,739



3,635


+3



10,886



9,836


+11


Construction & forestry net sales



3,739



3,269


+14



11,053



9,161


+21


Financial services revenues



1,228



903


+36



3,375



2,637


+28


Other revenues



289



199


+45



699



839


-17


Total net sales and revenues


$

15,801


$

14,102


+12


$

45,839


$

37,041


+24




















Operating profit: *


















Production & precision ag


$

1,782


$

1,293


+38


$

5,160


$

2,646


+95


Small ag & turf



732



552


+33



2,028



1,443


+41


Construction & forestry



716



514


+39



2,179



1,599


+36


Financial services



286



287





565



864


-35


Total operating profit



3,516



2,646


+33



9,932



6,552


+52


Reconciling items **



98



(108)





29



(303)




Income taxes



(636)



(654)


-3



(2,164)



(1,364)


+59


Net income attributable to Deere & Company


$

2,978


$

1,884


+58


$

7,797


$

4,885


+60




*   

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.



**   

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




2023


2022


2023


2022


Net Sales and Revenues














Net sales


$

14,284


$

13,000


$

41,765


$

33,565


Finance and interest income



1,253



846



3,326



2,441


Other income



264



256



748



1,035


Total



15,801



14,102



45,839



37,041
















Costs and Expenses














Cost of sales



9,624



9,511



28,288



25,124


Research and development expenses



528



481



1,571



1,336


Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,110



959



3,392



2,672


Interest expense



623



296



1,671



713


Other operating expenses



310



316



971



954


Total



12,195



11,563



35,893



30,799
















Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



3,606



2,539



9,946



6,242


Provision for income taxes



636



654



2,164



1,364
















Income of Consolidated Group



2,970



1,885



7,782



4,878


Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



2






5



8
















Net Income



2,972



1,885



7,787



4,886


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6)



1



(10)



1


Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company


$

2,978


$

1,884


$

7,797


$

4,885
















Per Share Data














Basic


$

10.24


$

6.20


$

26.48


$

15.97


Diluted



10.20



6.16



26.35



15.88


Dividends declared



1.25



1.13



3.70



3.23


Dividends paid



1.25



1.05



3.58



3.15
















Average Shares Outstanding














Basic



290.8



304.1



294.4



305.8


Diluted



292.1



305.7



295.9



307.7


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited






July 30


October 30


July 31



2023


2022


2022

Assets










Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,576


$

4,774


$

4,359

Marketable securities



841



734



719

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



9,297



6,410



6,696

Financing receivables - net



41,302



36,634



35,056

Financing receivables securitized - net



7,001



5,936



5,141

Other receivables



3,118



2,492



1,999

Equipment on operating leases - net



6,709



6,623



6,554

Inventories



9,350



8,495



9,121

Property and equipment - net



6,418



6,056



5,666

Goodwill



3,994



3,687



3,754

Other intangible assets - net



1,199



1,218



1,281

Retirement benefits



3,573



3,730



3,125

Deferred income taxes



1,360



824



1,110

Other assets



2,659



2,417



2,236

Total Assets


$

103,397


$

90,030


$

86,817











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




















Liabilities










Short-term borrowings


$

17,143


$

12,592


$

14,176

Short-term securitization borrowings



6,608



5,711



4,920

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



15,340



14,822



12,986

Deferred income taxes



506



495



561

Long-term borrowings



38,112



33,596



32,132

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,536



2,457



2,911

Total liabilities



80,245



69,673



67,686











Redeemable noncontrolling interest



101



92



95











Stockholders' Equity










Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



23,048



20,262



19,033

Noncontrolling interests



3



3



3

Total stockholders' equity



23,051



20,265



19,036

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

103,397


$

90,030


$

86,817

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited









2023


2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net income


$

7,787


$

4,886

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Provision (credit) for credit losses



(64)



62

Provision for depreciation and amortization



1,527



1,443

Impairments and other adjustments



173



81

Share-based compensation expense



112



64

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment






(326)

Credit for deferred income taxes



(429)



(6)

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables related to sales



(5,059)



(2,357)

Inventories



(663)



(2,526)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



47



(15)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(595)



82

Retirement benefits



(116)



(1,014)

Other



176



44

Net cash provided by operating activities



2,896



418








Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



17,592



15,774

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,445



1,501

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(20,714)



(18,578)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(82)



(488)

Purchases of property and equipment



(887)



(596)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,968)



(1,717)

Collateral on derivatives - net



240



(193)

Other



(189)



(133)

Net cash used for investing activities



(4,563)



(4,430)








Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Increase in total short-term borrowings



5,040



4,267

Proceeds from long-term borrowings



9,972



6,281

Payments of long-term borrowings



(5,862)



(6,578)

Repurchases of common stock



(4,663)



(2,477)

Dividends paid



(1,065)



(971)

Other



(43)



(7)

Net cash provided by financing activities



3,379



515








Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



125



(143)








Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



1,837



(3,640)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



4,941



8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period


$

6,778


$

4,485

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


(1)  Special Items


2023


In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.


In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.


2022


In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).


In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. As a result, the company impaired its long-lived assets, increased reserves of certain financial assets, introduced an employee voluntary-separation program, and recorded an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.


In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.


The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and nine months ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022:




Three Months


Nine Months




PPA


SAT


CF


FS


Total


PPA


SAT


CF


FS


Total


2023 Expense:
































Financing incentive – SA&G expense


























$

173


$

173


































2022 Expense (benefit):
































Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income























$

(326)






(326)


Total Russia/Ukraine events expense (benefit)


$

(1)





$

1


$

7


$

7


$

45


$

1



48



33



127


UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales


















53



9



28






90


Total expense (benefit)



(1)






1



7



7



98



10



(250)



33



(109)


































Period over period change


$

1





$

(1)


$

(7)


$

(7)


$

(98)


$

(10)


$

250


$

140


$

282




(2)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited























EQUIPMENT


FINANCIAL









OPERATIONS


SERVICES


ELIMINATIONS


CONSOLIDATED





2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022



Net Sales and Revenues



























Net sales


$

14,284


$

13,000














$

14,284


$

13,000



Finance and interest income



210



60


$

1,335


$

905


$

(292)


$

(119)



1,253



846

1


Other income



222



228



110



79



(68)



(51)



264



256

2, 3


Total



14,716



13,288



1,445



984



(360)



(170)



15,801



14,102






























Costs and Expenses



























Cost of sales



9,630



9,512









(6)



(1)



9,624



9,511

4


Research and development expenses



528



481















528



481



Selling, administrative and general expenses



913



805



199



156



(2)



(2)



1,110



959

4


Interest expense



94



109



622



223



(93)



(36)



623



296

5


Interest compensation to Financial Services



199



83









(199)



(83)







5


Other operating expenses



34



47



336



317



(60)



(48)



310



316

6, 7


Total



11,398



11,037



1,157



696



(360)



(170)



12,195



11,563






























Income before Income Taxes



3,318



2,251



288



288









3,606



2,539



Provision for income taxes



564



574



72



80









636



654






























Income after Income Taxes



2,754



1,677



216



208









2,970



1,885



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



2



(1)






1









2

































Net Income



2,756



1,676



216



209









2,972



1,885



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6)



1















(6)



1



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company


$

2,762


$

1,675


$

216


$

209








$

2,978


$

1,884






























1

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited























EQUIPMENT


FINANCIAL









OPERATIONS


SERVICES


ELIMINATIONS


CONSOLIDATED





2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022



Net Sales and Revenues



























Net sales


$

41,765


$

33,565














$

41,765


$

33,565



Finance and interest income



444



131


$

3,609


$

2,580


$

(727)


$

(270)



3,326



2,441

1


Other income



639



1,028



378



271



(269)



(264)



748



1,035

2, 3


Total



42,848



34,724



3,987



2,851



(996)



(534)



45,839



37,041






























Costs and Expenses



























Cost of sales



28,306



25,126









(18)



(2)



28,288



25,124

4


Research and development expenses



1,571



1,336















1,571



1,336



Selling, administrative and general expenses



2,630



2,215



769



463



(7)



(6)



3,392



2,672

4


Interest expense



298



297



1,604



493



(231)



(77)



1,671



713

5


Interest compensation to Financial Services



496



189









(496)



(189)







5


Other operating expenses



172



186



1,043



1,028



(244)



(260)



971



954

6, 7


Total



33,473



29,349



3,416



1,984



(996)



(534)



35,893



30,799






























Income before Income Taxes



9,375



5,375



571



867









9,946



6,242



Provision for income taxes



2,020



1,142



144



222









2,164



1,364






























Income after Income Taxes



7,355



4,233



427



645









7,782



4,878



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



3



4



2



4









5



8






























Net Income



7,358



4,237



429



649









7,787



4,886



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(10)



1















(10)



1



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company


$

7,368


$

4,236


$

429


$

649








$

7,797


$

4,885






























1

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4

Elimination of Intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
































EQUIPMENT


FINANCIAL









OPERATIONS


SERVICES


ELIMINATIONS


CONSOLIDATED





Jul 30


Oct 30


Jul 31


Jul 30


Oct 30


Jul 31


Jul 30


Oct 30


Jul 31


Jul 30


Oct 30


Jul 31





2023


2022


2022


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022


2022



Assets







































Cash and cash equivalents


$

4,858


$

3,767


$

3,540


$

1,718


$

1,007


$

819











$

6,576


$

4,774


$

4,359



Marketable securities



3



61



2



838



673



717












841



734



719



Receivables from Financial Services



5,312



6,569



5,055











$

(5,312)


$

(6,569)


$

(5,055)










8


Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,589



1,273



1,342



9,991



6,434



6,738



(2,283)



(1,297)



(1,384)



9,297



6,410



6,696

9


Financing receivables - net



60



47



45



41,242



36,587



35,011












41,302



36,634



35,056



Financing receivables securitized - net









2



7,001



5,936



5,139












7,001



5,936



5,141



Other receivables



2,599



1,670



1,676



599



832



371



(80)



(10)



(48)



3,118



2,492



1,999

9


Equipment on operating leases - net












6,709



6,623



6,554












6,709



6,623



6,554



Inventories



9,350



8,495



9,121





















9,350



8,495



9,121



Property and equipment - net



6,385



6,021



5,630



33



35



36












6,418



6,056



5,666



Goodwill



3,994



3,687



3,754





















3,994



3,687



3,754



Other intangible assets - net



1,199



1,218



1,281





















1,199



1,218



1,281



Retirement benefits



3,503



3,666



3,062



71



66



65



(1)



(2)



(2)



3,573



3,730



3,125

10


Deferred income taxes



1,393



940



1,248



65



45



48



(98)



(161)



(186)



1,360



824



1,110

11


Other assets



2,083



1,794



1,727



583



626



510



(7)



(3)



(1)



2,659



2,417



2,236

9


Total Assets


$

42,328


$

39,208


$

37,485


$

68,850


$

58,864


$

56,008


$

(7,781)


$

(8,042)


$

(6,676)


$

103,397


$

90,030


$

86,817










































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














































































Liabilities







































Short-term borrowings


$

1,773


$

1,040


$

471


$

15,370


$

11,552


$

13,705











$

17,143


$

12,592


$

14,176



Short-term securitization borrowings









2



6,608



5,711



4,918












6,608



5,711



4,920



Payables to Equipment Operations












5,312



6,569



5,055


$

(5,312)


$

(6,569)


$

(5,055)










8


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



14,403



12,962



11,925



3,307



3,170



2,494



(2,370)



(1,310)



(1,433)



15,340



14,822



12,986

9


Deferred income taxes



420



380



436



184



276



311



(98)



(161)



(186)



506



495



561

11


Long-term borrowings



7,299



7,917



8,481



30,813



25,679



23,651












38,112



33,596



32,132



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,423



2,351



2,799



114



108



114



(1)



(2)



(2)



2,536



2,457



2,911

10


Total liabilities



26,318



24,650



24,114



61,708



53,065



50,248



(7,781)



(8,042)



(6,676)



80,245



69,673



67,686










































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



101



92



95





















101



92



95










































Stockholders' Equity







































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



23,048



20,262



19,033



7,142



5,799



5,760



(7,142)



(5,799)



(5,760)



23,048



20,262



19,033

12


Noncontrolling interests



3



3



3





















3



3



3



Financial Services equity



(7,142)



(5,799)



(5,760)












7,142



5,799



5,760










12


Adjusted total stockholders' equity



15,909



14,466



13,276



7,142



5,799



5,760












23,051



20,265



19,036



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

42,328


$

39,208


$

37,485


$

68,850


$

58,864


$

56,008


$

(7,781)


$

(8,042)


$

(6,676)


$

103,397


$

90,030


$

86,817










































8 

Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

9 

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

10

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

11

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

12

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





























EQUIPMENT


FINANCIAL









OPERATIONS


SERVICES


ELIMINATIONS


CONSOLIDATED





2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



























Net income


$

7,358


$

4,237


$

429


$

649








$

7,787


$

4,886



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



























Provision (credit) for credit losses



3






(67)



62









(64)



62



Provision for depreciation and amortization



872



806



757



790


$

(102)


$

(153)



1,527



1,443

13


Impairments and other adjustments






81



173












173



81



Share-based compensation expense















112



64



112



64

14


Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment






(326)


















(326)



Distributed earnings of Financial Services



31



368









(31)



(368)







15


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(322)



44



(107)



(50)









(429)



(6)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



























Receivables related to sales



(293)



(215)









(4,766)



(2,142)



(5,059)



(2,357)

16, 18, 19


Inventories



(534)



(2,415)









(129)



(111)



(663)



(2,526)

17


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



730



491



303



36



(986)



(542)



47



(15)

18


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(619)



52



24



30









(595)



82



Retirement benefits



(115)



(1,020)



(1)



6









(116)



(1,014)



Other



247



103



(15)



(108)



(56)



49



176



44

13, 14, 17


Net cash provided by operating activities



7,358



2,206



1,496



1,415



(5,958)



(3,203)



2,896



418






























Cash Flows from Investing Activities



























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)









18,440



16,927



(848)



(1,153)



17,592



15,774

16


Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases









1,445



1,501









1,445



1,501



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)









(21,043)



(19,069)



329



491



(20,714)



(18,578)

16


Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(82)



(488)















(82)



(488)



Purchases of property and equipment



(885)



(595)



(2)



(1)









(887)



(596)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired









(2,143)



(1,868)



175



151



(1,968)



(1,717)

17


Increase in investment in Financial Services



(811)












811










20


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables









(6,270)



(3,318)



6,270



3,318







16


Collateral on derivatives – net






5



240



(198)









240



(193)



Other



(79)



(87)



(111)



(74)



1



28



(189)



(133)

19


Net cash used for investing activities



(1,857)



(1,165)



(9,444)



(6,100)



6,738



2,835



(4,563)



(4,430)






























Cash Flows from Financing Activities



























Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings



(152)



58



5,192



4,209









5,040



4,267



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



1,476



70



(1,476)



(70)















Proceeds from long-term borrowings



60



137



9,912



6,144









9,972



6,281



Payments of long-term borrowings



(116)



(1,372)



(5,746)



(5,206)









(5,862)



(6,578)



Repurchases of common stock



(4,663)



(2,477)















(4,663)



(2,477)



Capital Investment from Equipment Operations









811






(811)










20


Dividends paid



(1,065)



(971)



(31)



(368)



31



368



(1,065)



(971)

15


Other



4



16



(47)



(23)









(43)



(7)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(4,456)



(4,539)



8,615



4,686



(780)



368



3,379



515






























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



108



(148)



17



5









125



(143)






























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



1,153



(3,646)



684



6









1,837



(3,640)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



3,781



7,200



1,160



925









4,941



8,125



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period


$

4,934


$

3,554


$

1,844


$

931








$

6,778


$

4,485






























13

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

14

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

15

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations' operating activities.

16

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

17

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

18

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

19

Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

20

Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.





























Equipment

Production &

Small Ag

Construction 

For the Nine Months Ended


Operations

Precision Ag

& Turf

& Forestry



Jul 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Jul 31

Dollars in Millions


2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales


$

41,765


$

33,565


$

19,826


$

14,568


$

10,886


$

9,836


$

11,053


$

9,161


Average Identifiable Assets


























With Inventories as Reported


$

21,304


$

19,283


$

9,361


$

8,223


$

4,687


$

4,330


$

7,256


$

6,730


With Inventories at Standard Cost



23,369



20,872



10,438



9,017



5,240



4,788



7,691



7,067


Operating Profit


$

9,367


$

5,688


$

5,160


$

2,646


$

2,028


$

1,443


$

2,179


$

1,599


Percent of Net Sales



22.4

%


16.9

%


26.0

%


18.2

%


18.6

%


14.7

%


19.7

%


17.5

%

Operating Return on Assets


























With Inventories as Reported



44.0

%


29.5

%


55.1

%


32.2

%


43.3

%


33.3

%


30.0

%


23.8

%

With Inventories at Standard Cost



40.1

%


27.3

%


49.4

%


29.3

%


38.7

%


30.1

%


28.3

%


22.6

%

SVA Cost of Assets


$

(2,103)


$

(1,878)


$

(939)


$

(811)


$

(471)


$

(431)


$

(693)


$

(636)


SVA



7,264



3,810



4,221



1,835



1,557



1,012



1,486



963






























Financial



















For the Nine Months Ended


Services





















Jul 30

Jul 31



















Dollars in Millions


2023

2022



















Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company


$

429


$

649




















Average Equity



6,440



5,706




















Return on Equity



6.7

%


11.4

%



















Operating Profit


$

565


$

864




















Cost of Equity



(646)



(576)




















SVA



(81)



288














































View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere-reports-third-quarter-net-income-of-2-978-billion-301904455.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.