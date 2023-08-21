Rx-360 Releases Supplier Assessment Questionnaire Version 3.0 as a Resource to the Pharmaceutical Industry

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce that the consortium membership led by key members of the Supplier Quality Working Group has released Version 3.0 of the Supplier Assessment Questionnaire. This resource tool over the last few years has provided the pharmaceutical industry with a streamlined approach to work together as manufacturers and suppliers to ensure patient safety and pharmaceutical material quality.

The Rx-360 Supplier Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) contains six modules that cover areas such as company and site background, product information, service suppliers, pre-audit assessments, and single use systems.

Dr. Christoph Hartmann, SAQ Committee Chair, expressed, "The SAQ is very excited to publish Version 3.0. We believe that these updates will be beneficial and serve the pharmaceutical community. Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 added, "Being able to witness the Rx-360 membership work together to develop tools such as this, shows the dedication we as a nonprofit consortium has for patient safety.

This assessment questionnaire is available to anyone in the pharmaceutical industry via download from the Rx-360 website (www.rx-360.org) or by contacting the consortium at info@rx-360.org.

This questionnaire will be highlighted at the upcoming Rx-360 Patient Safety Conference in Washington DC, September 21st and 22nd. For more information and to register please go to www.rx-360.org/conference-2023/.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international nonprofit pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org.

