ENNISMORE CONTINUES TO GROW ITS COLLECTION OF STRATEGIC PARTNERS, COLLABORATING WITH LEADING HYDRATION COMPANY, DRIPDROP

DripDrop's patented electrolyte powder is now available at Hyde Midtown Miami, Mama Shelter LA, Mondrian LA, SLS South Beach, SLS Brickell, SLS Lux Brickell, SLS Cancun, and SLS Baha Mar.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, is pleased to reveal the latest partnership with the next-level hydration product, DripDrop . Developed by a Mayo Clinic trained doctor to rehydrate fast in the most challenging circumstances, DripDrop now caters to the 75% of people that are chronically dehydrated from fluid loss due to heat, exercise, sleep, and travel, so that they can feel better faster.

DripDrop (PRNewsfoto/Ennismore) (PRNewswire)

Ennismore prioritizes partnerships with brands and products that enhance the well-being of guests, providing them with a serene and revitalizing stay. This upcoming offering will umbrella the daytime and nightlife programming at Ennismore properties, encouraging guests to engage in a holistic experience balancing pleasure with a quick and convenient shortcut to hydration.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer at Ennismore, says, "We are very proud to welcome DripDrop into the Ennismore partner family. This collaboration is part of the continued effort to bring to our guests innovative products in the area of wellness. In the next few months, we will continue to announce additional new partners to further elevate our 'minibar experiences' as well our menu integration with innovative products catering to the wellness category which is a critical element of the future of hospitality at Ennismore."

"Hydration is essential for physical and mental performance. Travel, alcohol, activity, heat, altitude and even sleep cause dehydration, and DripDrop rehydrates people fast to help them perform their very best," says Ross Lipari, Chief Revenue Officer at DripDrop. "Unlike other electrolyte powders, DripDrop's patented formula works hard, without compromising on taste. Ennismore is an innovative brand that obsesses over every guest touchpoint, and we're thrilled to provide the best hydration solution possible to fuel guests' passions and keep them going."

Guests at Hyde Midtown Miami, Mama Shelter LA, Mondrian LA, SLS South Beach, SLS Brickell, SLS Lux Brickell, SLS Cancun, and SLS Baha Mar will soon be able to enjoy DripDrop's fruity flavors within guest-room minibars, pool-side, and select dayclubs and nightclubs, enabling a wide offering of delicious and healthy beverages throughout the day. Electrolyte powders are gaining popularity but not all are created equal. Built on 50 years of science, DripDrop's doctor-developed formula was designed to rehydrate 2x faster than water alone and has 3x the electrolytes and ½ the sugar of the leading sports drink, five key vitamins for health & wellness and unmatched taste. DripDrop is favored by elite athletes, firefighters, medical institutions, nutritionists and everyone that needs hydration fast. Since its inception, DripDrop has remained a purpose-driven company, committed to providing product donations and hands-on support to those who need it most.

Similarly, hotel guests will be able to enjoy seasonal DripDrop activations, as well as having the opportunity to order and ship DripDrop home at a preferential guest rate, further enhancing an element of 'surprise and delight' to the guest experience. Throughout the collaboration the properties will also activate products in collaboration with DripDrop across various music festivals, culinary experiences, and giveaways.

Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage, and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This partnership builds on existing collaborations with Chase Sapphire, HEINZ, Saint James Iced Tea, Barilla, Danone, Lincoln Motor Company, Lavazza, Red Bull, Goldsheep, and MALIN+GOETZ to name a few.

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

