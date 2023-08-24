Bosch Power Tools Supports Local Communities by Partnering with NFL Carolina Panthers & NBA San Antonio Spurs

As the Official Power Tool, Power Tool Accessories, and Measuring Tools of the Carolina Panthers & San Antonio Spurs, Bosch Builds Community Momentum Through Parasports Spurs and Panthers "Keep Pounding Day" Events

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bosch Power Tools announced two new partnerships with the National Football League's Carolina Panthers and the National Basketball Association's San Antonio Spurs, as the franchises' official power tool, power tool accessories, and measuring tool partner.

Bosch Power Tools becomes the official power tools, power tool accessories and measuring tools partner for both the Carolina Panthers and San Antonio Spurs franchises while supporting local give-back initiatives. (PRNewswire)

Bosch Power Tools will partner with these iconic teams by co-sponsoring community activation efforts in both cities to engage with the communities locally. Bosch is providing a monetary gift to support the Spurs Inclusive Sports League, to help the organization provide children with diverse abilities the opportunity to play the sports they love. The Bosch team will also provide event support through labor and donated tools, needed to help build homes and playgrounds in Charlotte alongside the Panthers team, during "Keep Pounding Day" in 2024.

"We're eager to connect and shine a light on those in the trades who have built these thriving cities from the ground up, whether it's in a stadium or at a local volunteering event. Our team is ready to work alongside our new Panthers and Spurs partners to make an impact in these communities, while cheering the teams on alongside their fans during the season ahead," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America.

Carolina Panthers 'Keep Pounding Day':

The Carolina Panthers annual Keep Pounding Day is an organization-wide day of service to benefit communities across the Carolinas that focuses on bringing together players, coaches, Legends and staff to participate in service projects in North and South Carolina.

"The Panthers are excited to work alongside the Bosch Power Tools team on our annual Keep Pounding Day," said Carolina Panthers Team President, Kristi Coleman. "This is a special day for our organization and we look forward to utilizing the Bosch team's tools and building expertise to support our community."

Spurs Inclusive Sports League:

On a mission to create self-confident athletes through team sports, the Spurs Inclusive Sports League provides sports training to young athletes of all abilities, while creating an inclusive community where they can play a sport they love, improve their skills and make memories. League teams are led by Spurs Sports & Entertainment staff, volunteers and youth coaches with Special Olympics training.

"We're honored that Bosch Power Tools is joining us in support and celebration of our incredible Spurs Inclusive Sports League athletes," said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "Hand in hand, we will continue to bring the joy of sports, teamwork and competition to athletes of all abilities. Inclusivity and belonging are at the heart of everything we do, and we take pride in partnering with a company that shares these values. Together, we are all stronger."

As the construction and trade industries stand at the heart of both great cities, Bosch Power Tools recognized Charlotte and San Antonio as integral communities to show up in and continue driving its mission of supporting hard workers and giving back to local communities.

For more details on:

Carolina Panthers In The Community, visit panthers.com/community

San Antonio Spurs, visit nba.com/spurs

Bosch Power Tools' products, visit pressroom.boschtools.com

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

About the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, earning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, 22-acre park, a community outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The campus will be home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, which is scheduled to open late summer of 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

