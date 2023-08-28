GreenTechnologies, Manufacturer of GreenEdge® Enhanced-Efficiency Fertilizers, Targets Decarbonization in Growth Strategy

Leveraging Nutrient Recovery and Renewable Energy for the Production of USDA Certified Biobased Enhanced-Efficiency Fertilizers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTechnologies , a pioneer in sustainable solutions, is thrilled to declare its commitment to decarbonization of its manufacturing. A leader in sustainability for more than two decades, the company has devised a comprehensive strategy that centers around nutrient recovery and renewable energy.

Since 1999, GreenTechnologies has operated on a nutrient recovery and utilization model, recognizing nutrient-rich organics are often underutilized and labeled "worthless". Guided by these principles, GreenTechnologies has successfully created patented technologies to produce its proprietary line of GreenEdge® slow-release fertilizers by upcycling organic nutrients. GreenEdge® fertilizers are USDA Certified Biobased under the BioPreferred® Program and contain beneficial organic matter and essential nutrients that promote soil and plant health.

As GreenTechnologies begins its long-term expansion strategy, decarbonization sits at the forefront of the plan. The company recognizes growing opportunities to apply the original nutrient recovery model to other organic materials such as food waste. In fact, the USDA estimates food waste is between 30-40 percent of the total food supply in the U.S.

GreenTechnologies is also pursuing an ambitious plan to add renewable energy to the company's production facility located in Jacksonville, FL. By investing in solar infrastructure, the company aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint while simultaneously generating clean and renewable electricity. In 2021, GreenTechnologies took the first step towards renewable energy by building a 5,000 sq. ft. solar dryer to reduce fossil fuel use in the production process. The company plans to build four more in the next phase of expansion.

As part of its multifaceted approach to achieving decarbonization, GreenTechnologies is also embarking on an effort to produce renewable natural gas from its organic feedstocks. This strategic initiative advances the organization's commitment to sustainability and positions it as a trailblazer in the renewable products sector.

About GreenTechnologies, LLC:

GreenTechnologies is a bio-based fertilizer manufacturer with a legacy of excellence and innovation. GreenEdge® is the company's patented line of enhanced-efficiency fertilizer. GreenTechnologies recycles nutrients from local sources to create high-quality and environmentally friendly fertilizer. With an unwavering dedication to research and development, GreenTechnologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing the fertilizer industry.

