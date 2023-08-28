Infrastructure Roadmapping Can Transform IT From Being Reactive Into a Strategic Business Partner, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Infrastructure Roadmapping Can Transform IT From Being Reactive Into a Strategic Business Partner, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With an emphasis on business-driven goals, the firm's new research highlights the importance of continually evolving an infrastructure roadmap to stay aligned with an ever-changing tech landscape.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Navigating the complex landscape of current business needs and planning for future requirements can be challenging for many IT departments, according to new research from Info-Tech Research Group. Teams can face a variety of struggles such as understanding the overarching vision of the business, establishing clear communication channels for business planning, gaining insight into the projected future state, and managing daily tasks. In response to these challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has released its latest industry research. This comprehensive blueprint is designed to provide IT departments with the knowledge and strategies to more effectively align their efforts with the business' strategic goals.

Info-Tech Research Group's (PRNewswire)

"Infrastructure roadmaps are an absolute necessity for all organizations. An organization's size often dictates the degree of complexity of the roadmap, but they all strive to paint the future picture of the organization's IT infrastructure," says P.J. Ryan, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The roadmaps typically start with the current state of infrastructure and work on how to improve. That thinking must change! Start with the future vision, an unimpeded vision, as if there were no constraints."

IT teams often find themselves preoccupied with day-to-day operational tasks such as ensuring continuous system uptime, patching, and managing legacy debt. These activities, while crucial, may inadvertently hinder strategic thinking and foresight. This operational-centric approach can result in difficulties in managing time efficiently, forming the right teams, and setting priorities. The research shows that putting off planning about the future state of IT operations can stall growth, especially as technology continues to evolve rapidly.

"There are many reasons why an organization needs to build a strategic IT infrastructure roadmap, but the primary objectives are to set the long-term direction, build a framework for decision-making, create a foundation for operational planning, and be able to explain to the business what is being planned," explains John Donovan, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "It is a basis for accountability and sets out goals and priorities for the future."

When building a strategic infrastructure roadmap, the firm emphasizes in the blueprint the critical importance of defining priorities, recognizing potential risks, and identifying financial and human resources gaps. It's also vital to set realistic timelines and adopt a forward-thinking mentality. To best align infrastructure investments with business-oriented goals, Info-Tech recommends the following approach for IT teams navigating the development of a roadmap:

Align Strategy and Goals: Establish the scope of the IT strategy by defining IT's mission and vision statements and guiding principles.



Envision the Future and Analyze Constraints: Envision and define future infrastructure plans and analyze what is holding them back.



Align and Build the Roadmap: Establish a risk framework, identify initiatives, and build a strategic infrastructure roadmap.



Communicate and Improve the Process: Communicate the results of hard work to the right people and establish the groundwork for continual improvement of the process.

The firm's new resource also explains that building an effective roadmap enables organizations to take a strategic and transformative approach rather than a tactical and reactive one. Additionally, this roadmap can also serve as a powerful tool to justify budget requests for resources and infrastructure.

To gain more insights on improving and aligning business goals and strategy, download the complete Build a Strategic Infrastructure Roadmap blueprint.

For media inquiries on the topic or to get exclusive, timely commentary from P.J. Ryan or John Donovan, Infrastructure & Operations experts, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For more information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group