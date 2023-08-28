Advertise
MDA TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that management is participating in the following investor conferences in September 2023:

MDA Ltd. logo (CNW Group/MDA Ltd.)
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Date: September 6, 2023
Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, New York
Format: Fireside chat beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET & one-on-one meetings with investors

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Date: September 12, 2023
Venue: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Las Vegas
Format: Fireside chat beginning at 4:10 p.m. PT & one-on-one meetings with investors

Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
Date: September 13, 2023
Venue: Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Dana Point, California
Format: One-on-one meetings with investors

Meetings with management can be arranged by contacting your respective representative at the sponsoring firms or Shereen Zahawi at shereen.zahawi@mda.space.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,800 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit www.mda.space.

SOURCE MDA Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.