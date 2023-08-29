Phoenix Children's Promotes Dr. Jared Muenzer to Chief Physician Executive

Dr. Muenzer to lead clinical care, research and medical education at Phoenix Children's

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems, today announced the promotion of Jared Muenzer, MD, MBA, to Chief Physician Executive. Muenzer also will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Phoenix Children's Medical Group, a role he has held since 2016.

As Chief Physician Executive, Muenzer will lead all clinical care, including the health system's growing behavioral health services, Phoenix Children's Care Network (PCCN), clinical research efforts at the Phoenix Children's Research Institute, medical education and the growing network of Phoenix Children's Pediatrics practices, which provide comprehensive preventative, primary care services at locations throughout Arizona.

"Since joining our health system in 2012, Dr. Muenzer has played a key role in transforming clinical care at Phoenix Children's," said Phoenix Children's President and CEO Robert L. Meyer. "Not only has he helped Phoenix Children's build top-ranked clinical programs across the health system, he has been instrumental in recruiting many of the world's best and brightest physicians and researchers to our community. His work has been pivotal in helping Phoenix Children's evolve into a leading health system."

Muenzer, in collaboration with Daniel Ostlie, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Surgery at Phoenix Children's, has added and expanded critical divisions at Phoenix Children's in recent years, including Nephrology, Infectious Diseases, Anesthesiology and Neonatology.

"Over the course of my career with Phoenix Children's, I've had the privilege of continuing to care for children and have seen first-hand the importance of high-quality, pediatric specific health services in the ER and across every specialty," said Muenzer. "It's such an honor to be part of Phoenix Children's growth and to work with a team whose unwavering commitment to healing children is making a difference for kids and families throughout Arizona and beyond."

As Chief Operating Officer of Phoenix Children's Medical Group (PCMG), Muenzer is accountable for the overall operations of more than 750 employed physicians and advanced practice providers across 34 clinical divisions at more than 40 sites of service in the state of Arizona. He also spearheads the development, communication and implementation of effective growth strategies and process improvement for the medical group and associated service lines.

Prior to his new position as Chief Physician Executive, Muenzer served as Physician-in-Chief of Phoenix Children's, where he provided administrative and clinical leadership to most non-surgical divisions and centers of excellence throughout the health system. A pediatric emergency medicine physician by training, he has also served as Associate Director of the Emergency Department, Program Director of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowship Program, Vice President of the Medical Staff, and Medical Director of Phoenix Children's Medical Group.

Muenzer remains a practicing physician at Phoenix Children's with regular shifts in the Emergency Department. His passion for this work has helped expand pediatric emergency care across the Valley with the July 2023 opening of Phoenix Children's Emergency Department — Avondale Campus and the forthcoming openings of Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley Campus and Phoenix Children's Hospital — Arrowhead Campus.

After earning his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine in 2001, Dr. Muenzer completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine, both at St. Louis Children's Hospital. In 2014, he earned an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

The health system will soon begin a national search to fill the role of Physician-in-Chief. For more information on rewarding career opportunities at Phoenix Children's, visit phoenixchildrens.org/careers.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, five pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

