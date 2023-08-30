CHU Bordeaux is live on SOPHiA GENETICS

The hospital is using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to advance the research of Homologous Recombination Repair Mutated Cancers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that CHU Bordeaux, a full-service hospital servicing the population of Bordeaux and the surrounding area, has completed implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform into its organization. The hospital will be using the SOPHiA GENETICS technology to help advance its research on homologous recombination repair (HRR) mutated cancers.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

HRR is a DNA repair pathway that acts on DNA double-stranded breaks. Deficiency in HRR (known as HRD) leads to the accumulation of gene mutations and genomic instability, and is a common feature of ovarian, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. HRD can also arise from mutations in a wider set of HRR genes across various cancer types.1, 2, 3

To detect HRD, researchers often use next-generation sequencing (NGS), which can produce a complex data set that is time-intensive and costly to analyze. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning with patented technologies to analyze and interpret raw NGS data. The Platform also provides a unique approach to molecular cancer testing by combining information from HRR mutations with a measure of genomic scarring. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform provides reliable and fast HRD results that can help guide the team at CHU Bordeaux in generating data-driven insights.

"Our goal at SOPHiA GENETICS is to help facilitate research and insights for serious conditions such as cancer to enable the widespread adoption of precision medicine as the gold standard of treatment," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "In line with our goal, customers like CHU Bordeaux that are dedicated to research and medical innovation are embracing the foundations for precision medicine by adopting the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. This will enable the hospital to advance its research on HRR-mutated tumors and be better informed to make data-driven decisions."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will help CHU Bordeaux create a more efficient bioinformatics workflow for accuracy and simplification where possible when analyzing NGS data. Additionally, with the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform technology CHU Bordeaux will be able to create an in-house database from genomics profiles its researchers analyze.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

1 Stewart MD, et al. Oncologist. 2022;27(3):167-174

2 Miller RE, et al. Ann Oncol. 2020;31(12):1606-1622

3 Mekonnen N, et al. Front Oncol. 2022;12:880643

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS