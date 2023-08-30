Lingerfelt Appoints Henry (Hank) Loughran to Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerfelt is thrilled to announce that Henry (Hank) Loughran has joined the company as Managing Director and will serve as the Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. In this key leadership role, Loughran will leverage his extensive experience and expertise to drive Lingerfelt's strategic initiatives in capital markets and investor relations.

Hank Loughran brings to Lingerfelt a proven track record of success and over two decades of experience in finance and real estate. With his strong background in investment management, capital raising, and investor relations, Loughran is poised to make a significant impact on the growth and success of Lingerfelt.

"Bringing Hank Loughran on board as our Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations is a major coup for Lingerfelt. His deep understanding of financial markets and his impressive network of industry contacts will undoubtedly enhance our ability to source and secure capital for our projects," said Ryan Lingerfelt, President and Chief Investment Officer at Lingerfelt.

Loughran's career is marked by a series of accomplishments in the financial and real estate sectors. Prior to joining Lingerfelt, Loughran was Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at Bonaventure, where he spearheaded numerous successful investment initiatives and played a pivotal role in cultivating and managing investor relationships.

"I am excited to join the Lingerfelt team and contribute to the company's continued growth and success," said Hank Loughran. "Lingerfelt's reputation for delivering exceptional real estate projects aligns perfectly with my professional aspirations, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to create value for investors and stakeholders."

Loughran's appointment reflects Lingerfelt's commitment to attracting top-tier talent to drive the company's long-term objectives. His expertise will be instrumental in bolstering Lingerfelt's standing in the real estate industry and strengthening relationships with investors.

About Lingerfelt: Lingerfelt is a Richmond, Virginia-based real estate development and investment firm known for its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality projects. With a proven track record spanning several decades, the company specializes in commercial real estate developments that enrich communities and provide exceptional value to investors.

