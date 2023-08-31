Autotrader Names Hottest New, Used Cars of Summer 2023

Trucks Dominate Lists of This Summer's Most-Researched Vehicles on Autotrader

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2023 is on pace to be the hottest ever on record, and the car market also continues to heat up as inventory levels rise and some incentives return. While the past few years have been tough for car buyers, signs now point toward smoother sailing. As this searing season persists, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, recently named the Hottest New and Used Cars of Summer 2023.

Autotrader Logo (PRNewsFoto/AutoTrader) (PRNewsfoto/Autotrader) (PRNewswire)

The list reveals what shoppers are considering and points out the hot cars that are in high demand.

"We determine the Hottest Cars of Summer 2023 by sifting through Autotrader's search data to calculate which new and used cars get the most traffic," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "The list reveals what shoppers are considering and points out the hot cars that are in high demand. This is helpful information for car shoppers to know before securing a deal. This year we also added a bonus list of the Hottest Used Cars of Summer 2023, in addition to the list of Hottest New Cars. Because of the wacky way the automotive business has been running in recent years, used cars can be almost as challenging to find and buy as new cars."

Both the Hottest New and Used lists are dominated by pickup trucks of various sizes, with the Hottest New list featuring eight trucks and the Hottest Used list featuring seven trucks. The Hottest New list also includes two SUVs, while the Hottest Used list includes one SUV and two sports cars.

Below are the most-researched new and used cars on Autotrader, presented in order of the number of searches:

Autotrader's Hottest New Cars of Summer 2023* 1. Ford F-150 6. Jeep Wrangler 2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 7. Ford Bronco 3. Ram 1500 8. Toyota Tacoma 4. Ford F-250 9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 5. GMC Sierra 1500 10. Toyota Tundra

Autotrader's Hottest Used Cars of Summer 2023* 1. Ford F-150 6. Toyota Tacoma 2. Jeep Wrangler 7. Ford Mustang 3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 8. Ram 1500 4. Ford F-250 9. GMC Sierra 1500 5. Chevrolet Corvette 10. Toyota Tundra

*Vehicles are presented in order of the number of searches on Autotrader, June and July 2023

To learn more about the Hottest New and Used Cars of Summer 2023 from Autotrader, including full editorial commentary about each model, pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/popular-cars-for-summer.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autotrader