Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues increased by 0.9% year over year to RMB3,137.7 million ( US$432.7 million *) in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB568.4 million ( US$78.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, from RMB345.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB632.1 million ( US$87.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, from RMB463.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.82 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1.68 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.14 (US$0.43) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.22 in the same period of 2022.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan application were 17.3 million in June 2023 , compared to 24.8 million in June 2022 .

For the Momo app total paying users was 7.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 8.6 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.4 million paying users for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.2 million from the year ago period.

First Half of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 4.8% year over year to RMB5,956.5 million ( US$821.4 million ) for the first half of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB958.7 million ( US$132.2 million ) for the first half of 2023, compared to RMB635.5 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,104.1 million ( US$152.3 million ) for the first half of 2023, compared to RMB862.0 million during the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.78 (US$0.66) for the first half of 2023, compared to RMB3.11 during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.49 (US$0.76) for the first half of 2023, compared to RMB4.16 during the same period of 2022.

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter, with strong financial performance and good progress on the execution of our various strategic priorities." Commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group.

"We celebrated Momo's 12th anniversary recently. I am glad to see how we have grown from a single-function app to a multi-brand listed company with a presence in several countries and regions. In Q2 we achieved the first year on year topline growth since the beginning of the pandemic three years ago, thanks to the stabilization and recovery of Momo's cash cow business. The Group level profitability improved significantly both year on year and from the previous quarter, mainly due to our effective cost control initiatives, which led to Tantan's break-even and the stable performance of Momo." Commented Sichuan Zhang, COO of Hello Group.

Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,137.7 million (US$432.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.9% from RMB3,110.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,588.8 million (US$219.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.5% from RMB1,520.0 million during the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average revenues per paying user ("ARPPU") driven by new operational events and gamified features.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,499.5 million (US$206.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.4% from RMB1,536.4 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in Momo and Tantan's paying user, which put pressure on respective businesses value-added service revenues. However, the decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB37.0 million (US$5.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.0% from RMB35.9 million during the same period of 2022.

Mobile games revenues were RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 84.8% from RMB17.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the Company's strategic decision to pivot away from game distribution business.

Net revenues from the Momo segment increased from RMB2,779.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 to RMB2,816.6 million (US$388.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from live video service and the new standalone apps. The increase completely offset the decrease of value-added service on Momo application. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB330.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 to RMB320.7 million (US$44.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, due to the decrease in net revenues from membership subscription.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,515.5 million (US$346.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.3% from RMB2,804.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy and our reduction of marketing costs of new apps; (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the decreased fair value of newly granted share options. The decrease was partially offset by the increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service and with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,451.8 million (US$338.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8.7% from RMB2,686.9 million during the same period of 2022.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB22.9 million (US$3.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease from RMB40.6 million during the second quarter of 2022. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives and additional input VAT deduction.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB645.1 million (US$89.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB346.2 million during the same period of 2022. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB618.8 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB483.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB30.2 million (US$4.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB131.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB708.8 million (US$97.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB464.1 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB680.8 million (US$93.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB589.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB31.9 million (US$4.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB119.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB166.0 million (US$22.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB146.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the higher profit from Momo segment in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income

Net income was RMB567.6 million (US$78.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB344.3 million during the same period of 2022. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB542.4 million (US$74.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB482.0 million in the same period of 2022. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB29.1 million (US$4.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB131.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB631.3 million (US$87.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB462.3 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB604.4 million (US$83.4million) in the second quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB587.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB30.8 million (US$4.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB119.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB568.4 million (US$78.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB345.6 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB632.1 million (US$87.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB463.5 million during the same period of 2022.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.82 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1.68 in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.14 (US$0.43) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.22 in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB11,267.4 million (US$1,553.9 million), compared to RMB13,398.8 million as of December 31, 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, we paid an equivalent of RMB937.2 million (US$129.3 million) cash dividend to our shareholders, and in late June we prepaid an equivalent of RMB2,258.5 million (US$322.1 million) cash to repurchase our convertible senior notes, which was settled in early July.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB827.7 million (US$114.2 million), compared to RMB200.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

First Half of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2023 were RMB5,956.5 million (US$821.4 million), a decrease of 4.8% from RMB6,258.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB958.7 million (US$132.2 million) for the first half of 2023, compared to RMB635.5 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,104.1 million (US$152.3 million) for the first half of 2023, compared to RMB862.0 million during the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.78 (US$0.66) during the first half of 2023, compared to RMB3.11 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.49 (US$0.76) during the first half of 2023, compared to RMB4.16 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,278.8 million (US$176.4 million) during the first half of 2023, compared to RMB243.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Recent Development

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of August 31, 2023, the Company has repurchased 12.1 million ADSs for US$57.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.72 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.9 billion to RMB3.0 billion, representing a decrease of 10.3% to 7.2% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on August 31, 2023).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through September 7, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10033114

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First half year Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 1,519,978

1,588,849

219,112

3,128,701

3,018,189

416,227 Value-added service 1,536,384

1,499,482

206,788

3,019,815

2,860,951

394,543 Mobile marketing 35,913

36,986

5,101

63,786

58,057

8,006 Mobile games 17,200

2,606

359

42,697

6,305

869 Other services 940

9,763

1,347

3,494

13,042

1,800 Total net revenues 3,110,415

3,137,686

432,707

6,258,493

5,956,544

821,445 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (1,797,846)

(1,819,559)

(250,929)

(3,619,234)

(3,483,747)

(480,431) Research and development (238,262)

(214,649)

(29,601)

(488,457)

(451,452)

(62,258) Sales and marketing (610,953)

(356,525)

(49,167)

(1,199,530)

(736,311)

(101,542) General and administrative (157,746)

(124,787)

(17,209)

(317,581)

(263,085)

(36,281) Total cost and expenses (2,804,807)

(2,515,520)

(346,906)

(5,624,802)

(4,934,595)

(680,512) Other operating income, net 40,570

22,919

3,161

64,501

59,313

8,180 Income from operations 346,178

645,085

88,962

698,192

1,081,262

149,113 Interest income 93,630

115,321

15,903

191,487

215,108

29,665 Interest expense (28,231)

(11,963)

(1,650)

(47,565)

(22,378)

(3,086) Other gain or loss, net 66,303

4,565

630

77,922

4,565

630 Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 477,880

753,008

103,845

920,036

1,278,557

176,322 Income tax expenses (146,045)

(165,969)

(22,888)

(296,819)

(288,582)

(39,797) Income before share of income on equity method investments 331,835

587,039

80,957

623,217

989,975

136,525 Share of income (loss) on equity method investments 12,513

(19,439)

(2,681)

9,913

(32,914)

(4,539) Net income 344,348

567,600

78,276

633,130

957,061

131,986 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,221)

(795)

(110)

(2,324)

(1,623)

(224) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 345,569

568,395

78,386

635,454

958,684

132,210 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 0.87

1.50

0.21

1.60

2.54

0.35 Diluted 0.84

1.41

0.19

1.56

2.39

0.33 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share





















Basic 396,777,496

377,920,901

377,920,901

396,013,164

377,471,487

377,471,487 Diluted 434,212,413

409,201,815

409,201,815

432,896,998

409,151,850

409,151,850

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three months

First half year Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 344,348

567,600

78,276

633,130

957,061

131,986 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (151,539)

107,975

14,890

(140,489)

110,156

15,191 Comprehensive income 192,809

675,575

93,166

492,641

1,067,217

147,177 Less: comprehensive income attributed to the non-controlling interest 8,915

10,188

1,405

6,879

8,518

1,175 Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 183,894

665,387

91,761

485,762

1,058,699

146,002

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

June 30

June 30

2022

2023

2023 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,018,129

4,615,319

636,482 Short-term deposits 5,300,000

3,250,000

448,195 Restricted cash 97,706

9,379

1,293 Short-term investments 300,240

305,730

42,162 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB5,870 and RMB13,498 as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively 188,711

203,239

28,028 Amounts due from related parties 55

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 819,706

2,953,856

407,355 Total current assets 11,724,547

11,337,523

1,563,515 Long-term deposits 2,600,000

3,000,000

413,719 Long-term restricted cash 82,766

87,016

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 115,520

78,302

10,798 Property and equipment, net 172,984

141,230

19,477 Intangible assets, net 22,203

19,645

2,709 Rental deposits 20,737

19,786

2,729 Long-term investments 893,988

874,202

120,558 Other non-current assets 162,499

176,777

24,379 Deferred tax assets 34,343

33,885

4,673 Total assets 15,829,587

15,768,366

2,174,557 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 617,022

638,944

88,116 Deferred revenue 484,775

462,636

63,800 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 797,504

657,012

90,606 Amounts due to related parties 9,178

12,076

1,665 Lease liabilities due within one year 88,352

46,121

6,360 Income tax payable 68,765

65,048

8,971 Dividends payable -

20,884

2,879 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 26,483

27,842

3,840 Convertible senior notes-current 2,646,168

2,425,857

334,541 Total current liabilities 4,738,247

4,356,420

600,778 Deferred tax liabilities 22,011

103,994

14,341 Lease liabilities 33,281

31,106

4,290 Other non-current liabilities 105,410

103,817

14,317 Total liabilities 4,898,949

4,595,337

633,726 Shareholder's equity (i) 10,930,638

11,173,029

1,540,831 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 15,829,587

15,768,366

2,174,557











(i): As of June 30, 2023, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 379,047,992.







Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First half year

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 344,348

567,600

78,276

633,130

957,061

131,986 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 28,081

18,787

2,591

56,060

41,631

5,741 Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

1,279

176

2,558

2,558

353 Share-based compensation 117,948

63,748

8,792

226,564

145,405

20,053 Share of (income) loss on equity method investments (12,513)

19,439

2,681

(9,913)

32,914

4,539 Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (66,303)

(4,565)

(630)

(77,922)

(4,565)

(630) Cash received on distributions from equity method investments 1,708

1,349

186

1,708

1,349

186 Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment 180

(527)

(73)

140

(460)

(63) Provision of loss on receivable and other assets 365

1,022

141

367

10,204

1,407 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (9,927)

(20,117)

(2,774)

(7,278)

(20,665)

(2,850) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,584)

170,514

23,515

(57,562)

194,866

26,873 Amounts due from related parties -

-

-

-

55

8 Rental deposits 3,136

951

131

683

951

131 Deferred tax assets -

17

2

(1,576)

457

63 Other non-current assets 19,075

30,424

4,196

60,690

22,939

3,163 Accounts payable (16,996)

11,459

1,580

(105,954)

31,838

4,391 Income tax payable (30,714)

2,674

369

(35,288)

(3,719)

(513) Deferred revenue (11,921)

(14,062)

(1,939)

(54,535)

(22,873)

(3,154) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (63,615)

(54,827)

(7,561)

(195,833)

(187,560)

(25,866) Amount due to related parties (3,240)

(272)

(38)

(3,397)

2,897

400 Deferred tax liabilities (61,942)

48,397

6,674

(157,327)

82,517

11,380 Other non-current liabilities (25,016)

(15,548)

(2,144)

(31,656)

(8,984)

(1,239) Net cash provided by operating activities 200,349

827,742

114,151

243,659

1,278,816

176,359 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (21,694)

(11,010)

(1,518)

(43,341)

(21,244)

(2,930) Payment for long-term investments (55,343)

(9,000)

(1,241)

(55,343)

(9,000)

(1,241) Purchase of short-term deposits -

-

-

-

(497,342)

(68,587) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 100,000

2,609,820

359,911

1,010,000

3,509,820

484,026 Cash received on investment income distribution -

1,517

209

3,523

1,517

209 Purchase of long-term deposits (400,000)

(1,350,000)

(186,174)

(1,550,000)

(1,350,000)

(186,174) Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits 1,200,000

-

-

1,200,000

-

- Other investing activities 318

947

131

322

1,685

232 Net cash provided by investing activities 823,281

1,242,274

171,318

565,161

1,635,436

225,535 Cash flows from financing activities:





















Deferred payment for business acquisition -

-

-

(5,563)

-

- Proceeds from exercise of share options 2

16

2

33

19

3 Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,335)

-

-

(2,335)

(3,237)

(446) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (21,110)

(2,557)

(353)

(25,537)

(4,096)

(565) Dividends payment (840,997)

(937,249)

(129,253)

(840,997)

(937,249)

(129,253) Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds (1,002,537)

(2,114,224)

(291,565)

(1,112,544)

(2,593,010)

(357,592) Net cash used in financing activities (1,866,977)

(3,054,014)

(421,169)

(1,986,943)

(3,537,573)

(487,853) Effect of exchange rate changes 93,897

145,860

20,115

78,286

136,434

18,814 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (749,450)

(838,138)

(115,585)

(1,099,837)

(486,887)

(67,145) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 5,296,647

5,549,852

765,360

5,647,034

5,198,601

716,920 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 4,547,197

4,711,714

649,775

4,547,197

4,711,714

649,775

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended June 30, 2022

Ended June 30, 2023

Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP Share- based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share- based compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,797,846) 7,914 (1,789,932)

(1,819,559) 1,552 (1,818,007)

(250,929) 214 (250,715) Research and development (238,262) 23,965 (214,297)

(214,649) 13,821 (200,828)

(29,601) 1,906 (27,695) Sales and marketing (610,953) 10,894 (600,059)

(356,525) 6,813 (349,712)

(49,167) 940 (48,227) General and administrative (157,746) 75,175 (82,571)

(124,787) 41,562 (83,225)

(17,209) 5,732 (11,477) Cost and operating expenses (2,804,807) 117,948 (2,686,859)

(2,515,520) 63,748 (2,451,772)

(346,906) 8,792 (338,114) Income from operations 346,178 117,948 464,126

645,085 63,748 708,833

88,962 8,792 97,754 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 345,569 117,948 463,517

568,395 63,748 632,143

78,386 8,792 87,178

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First half year

First half year

First half year Ended June 30, 2022

Ended June 30, 2023

Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (3,619,234) 10,992 (3,608,242)

(3,483,747) 3,187 (3,480,560)

(480,431) 440 (479,991) Research and development (488,457) 44,939 (443,518)

(451,452) 36,193 (415,259)

(62,258) 4,991 (57,267) Sales and marketing (1,199,530) 21,499 (1,178,031)

(736,311) 14,559 (721,752)

(101,542) 2,008 (99,534) General and administrative (317,581) 149,134 (168,447)

(263,085) 91,466 (171,619)

(36,281) 12,614 (23,667) Cost and operating expenses (5,624,802) 226,564 (5,398,238)

(4,934,595) 145,405 (4,789,190)

(680,512) 20,053 (660,459) Income from operations 698,192 226,564 924,756

1,081,262 145,405 1,226,667

149,113 20,053 169,166 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 635,454 226,564 862,018

958,684 145,405 1,104,089

132,210 20,053 152,263

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended June 30, 2023



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,443,602

145,247

-

1,588,849

219,112 Value-added service 1,329,310

170,172

-

1,499,482

206,788 Mobile marketing 31,670

5,316

-

36,986

5,101 Mobile games 2,606

-

-

2,606

359 Other services 9,459

-

304

9,763

1,347 Total net revenues 2,816,647

320,735

304

3,137,686

432,707 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,658,335)

(160,651)

(573)

(1,819,559)

(250,929) Research and development (163,040)

(51,609)

-

(214,649)

(29,601) Sales and marketing (282,903)

(72,378)

(1,244)

(356,525)

(49,167) General and administrative (116,197)

(6,198)

(2,392)

(124,787)

(17,209) Total cost and expenses (2,220,475)

(290,836)

(4,209)

(2,515,520)

(346,906) Other operating income, net 22,648

271

-

22,919

3,161 Income (loss) from operations 618,820

30,170

(3,905)

645,085

88,962 Interest income 114,946

358

17

115,321

15,903 Interest expense (11,963)

-

-

(11,963)

(1,650) Other gain or loss, net 4,565

-

-

4,565

630 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 726,368

30,528

(3,888)

753,008

103,845 Income tax expenses (164,541)

(1,428)

-

(165,969)

(22,888) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 561,827

29,100

(3,888)

587,039

80,957 Share of loss on equity method investments (19,439)

-

-

(19,439)

(2,681) Net income (loss) 542,388

29,100

(3,888)

567,600

78,276











































(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:









































Three months



Ended June 30, 2023



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Cost of revenues 1,437

115

-

1,552

214

Research and development 12,222

1,599

-

13,821

1,906

Sales and marketing 6,813

-

-

6,813

940

General and administrative 41,554

8

-

41,562

5,732

Total cost and expenses 62,026

1,722

-

63,748

8,792



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 618,820

30,170

(3,905)

645,085

88,962 Share-based compensation 62,026

1,722

-

63,748

8,792 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 680,846

31,892

(3,905)

708,833

97,754



















Net income (loss) 542,388

29,100

(3,888)

567,600

78,276 Share-based compensation 62,026

1,722

-

63,748

8,792 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 604,414

30,822

(3,888)

631,348

87,068

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended June 30, 2022



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,403,596

116,382

-

1,519,978

226,927 Value-added service 1,321,967

214,417

-

1,536,384

229,376 Mobile marketing 35,913

-

-

35,913

5,362 Mobile games 17,200

-

-

17,200

2,568 Other services 782

-

158

940

140 Total net revenues 2,779,458

330,799

158

3,110,415

464,373 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,631,584)

(165,696)

(566)

(1,797,846)

(268,411) Research and development (171,614)

(66,648)

-

(238,262)

(35,572) Sales and marketing (386,496)

(223,311)

(1,146)

(610,953)

(91,213) General and administrative (144,574)

(8,685)

(4,487)

(157,746)

(23,551) Total cost and expenses (2,334,268)

(464,340)

(6,199)

(2,804,807)

(418,747) Other operating income 38,344

2,225

1

40,570

6,057 Income (loss) from operations 483,534

(131,316)

(6,040)

346,178

51,683 Interest income 93,506

52

72

93,630

13,979 Interest expense (28,231)

-

-

(28,231)

(4,215) Other gain or loss, net 66,303

-

-

66,303

9,899 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 615,112

(131,264)

(5,968)

477,880

71,346 Income tax expenses (145,628)

(417)

-

(146,045)

(21,804) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 469,484

(131,681)

(5,968)

331,835

49,542 Share of income on equity method investments 12,513

-

-

12,513

1,868 Net income (loss) 481,997

(131,681)

(5,968)

344,348

51,410

























(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:











































Three months







Ended June 30, 2022







Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total







RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$





Cost of revenues 2,152

5,762

-

7,914

1,182





Research and development 17,659

6,306

-

23,965

3,578





Sales and marketing 10,693

201

-

10,894

1,626





General and administrative 75,134

41

-

75,175

11,223





Total cost and expenses 105,638

12,310

-

117,948

17,609

























































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6. 6981 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 483,534

(131,316)

(6,040)

346,178

51,683 Share-based compensation 105,638

12,310

-

117,948

17,609 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 589,172

(119,006)

(6,040)

464,126

69,292



















Net income (loss) 481,997

(131,681)

(5,968)

344,348

51,410 Share-based compensation 105,638

12,310

-

117,948

17,609 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 587,635

(119,371)

(5,968)

462,296

69,019

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First half year Ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,733,320

284,869

-

3,018,189

416,227 Value-added service 2,522,854

338,097

-

2,860,951

394,543 Mobile marketing 51,691

6,366

-

58,057

8,006 Mobile games 6,305

-

-

6,305

869 Other services 12,596

-

446

13,042

1,800 Total net revenues 5,326,766

629,332

446

5,956,544

821,445 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (3,158,866)

(323,765)

(1,116)

(3,483,747)

(480,431) Research and development (332,348)

(119,104)

-

(451,452)

(62,258) Sales and marketing (595,543)

(138,230)

(2,538)

(736,311)

(101,542) General and administrative (244,275)

(13,944)

(4,866)

(263,085)

(36,281) Total cost and expenses (4,331,032)

(595,043)

(8,520)

(4,934,595)

(680,512) Other operating income 58,126

1,125

62

59,313

8,180 Income (loss) from operations 1,053,860

35,414

(8,012)

1,081,262

149,113 Interest income 214,477

562

69

215,108

29,665 Interest expense (22,378)

-

-

(22,378)

(3,086) Other gain or loss, net 4,565

-

-

4,565

630 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,250,524

35,976

(7,943)

1,278,557

176,322 Income tax expenses (286,183)

(2,399)

-

(288,582)

(39,797) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 964,341

33,577

(7,943)

989,975

136,525 Share of income on equity method investments (32,914)

-

-

(32,914)

(4,539) Net income (loss) 931,427

33,577

(7,943)

957,061

131,986



















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





























First half year

Ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,055

132

-

3,187

440 Research and development 25,392

10,801

-

36,193

4,991 Sales and marketing 14,554

5

-

14,559

2,008 General and administrative 91,450

16

-

91,466

12,614 Total cost and expenses 134,451

10,954

-

145,405

20,053

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





First half year

ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,053,860

35,414

(8,012)

1,081,262

149,113 Share-based compensation 134,451

10,954

-

145,405

20,053 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,188,311

46,368

(8,012)

1,226,667

169,166



















Net income (loss) 931,427

33,577

(7,943)

957,061

131,986 Share-based compensation 134,451

10,954

-

145,405

20,053 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,065,878

44,531

(7,943)

1,102,466

152,039

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First half year Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,887,119

241,582

-

3,128,701

467,103 Value-added service 2,581,559

438,256

-

3,019,815

450,847 Mobile marketing 63,786

-

-

63,786

9,523 Mobile games 42,697

-

-

42,697

6,374 Other services 3,172

-

322

3,494

521 Total net revenues 5,578,333

679,838

322

6,258,493

934,368 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (3,276,411)

(341,911)

(912)

(3,619,234)

(540,337) Research and development (359,913)

(128,544)

-

(488,457)

(72,925) Sales and marketing (704,176)

(493,458)

(1,896)

(1,199,530)

(179,085) General and administrative (291,770)

(16,761)

(9,050)

(317,581)

(47,414) Total cost and expenses (4,632,270)

(980,674)

(11,858)

(5,624,802)

(839,761) Other operating income 56,690

7,769

42

64,501

9,630 Income (loss) from operations 1,002,753

(293,067)

(11,494)

698,192

104,237 Interest income 191,249

104

134

191,487

28,588 Interest expense (47,565)

-

-

(47,565)

(7,101) Other gain or loss, net 77,922

-

-

77,922

11,633 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,224,359

(292,963)

(11,360)

920,036

137,357 Income tax expenses (295,733)

(1,086)

-

(296,819)

(44,314) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 928,626

(294,049)

(11,360)

623,217

93,043 Share of income on equity method investments 9,913

-

-

9,913

1,480 Net income (loss) 938,539

(294,049)

(11,360)

633,130

94,523



















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





































First half year

Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,999

6,993

-

10,992

1,641 Research and development 36,112

8,827

-

44,939

6,709 Sales and marketing 21,283

216

-

21,499

3,210 General and administrative 149,047

87

-

149,134

22,265 Total cost and expenses 210,441

16,123

-

226,564

33,825

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First half year

ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,002,753

(293,067)

(11,494)

698,192

104,237 Share-based compensation 210,441

16,123

-

226,564

33,825 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,213,194

(276,944)

(11,494)

924,756

138,062



















Net income (loss) 938,539

(294,049)

(11,360)

633,130

94,523 Share-based compensation 210,441

16,123

-

226,564

33,825 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,148,980

(277,926)

(11,360)

859,694

128,348

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.