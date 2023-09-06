Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards 2023 Honor Bold Environmental Justice Leaders

Conservation Law Foundation's Brad Campbell honored with Alan E. Lewis Moral Courage in Leadership Award

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, presented by the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, honor courageous leaders who are taking bold action for environmental justice and a more sustainable future. The Foundation announced that the first award, the Alan E. Lewis Moral Courage in Leadership Award, will be presented to Bradley M. Campbell, president of Conservation Law Foundation.

The Alan E. Lewis Moral Courage in Leadership Award was re-named this year in honor of Grand Circle Corporation Chairman and Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation co-founder Alan Lewis, who passed away on November 2, 2022. Alan leaves behind a legion of courageous leaders who are committed to honoring his vision and legacy by continuing to help change people's lives and save the earth we share.

Alan often said, "You will always be rewarded for moral courage – maybe not in the moment – but at some point you will be rewarded for doing the right thing."

The Alan E. Lewis Moral Courage in Leadership Award is presented to a visionary leader whose body of work, vision, passion and personal example have made a meaningful and measurable difference -- one who has shown moral courage and willingness to go the distance to help save our planet.

Each Alnoba Leadership Award includes a $10,000 donation in the recipient's name to the nonprofit of their choice.

Bradley M. Campbell: Environmental leader taking on Big Oil

For more than 30 years, Bradley M. Campbell has been at the forefront of shaping the country's most significant environmental policies and laws. A former White House senior appointee during the Clinton administration, Brad was the regional administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Mid-Atlantic Region and has a wide range of experience overseeing large public agencies, developing strategic litigation, and negotiating innovative agreements that have resulted in environmental milestones in New England and across the United States.

Under Brad's vision, the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) has become a leader in the effort to address the root cause of climate change—greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Part of this vision has meant going after the "Goliaths" of the industry and CLF has taken on some of the biggest—ExxonMobil, Shell and Gulf Oil.

Shortly after Brad started his tenure at Conservation Law Foundation, he made the brave decision to hold "Big Oil" accountable. CLF started its own investigation into how climate deceit has affected New England communities. Their investigation revealed that despite knowing the harm climate change could cause, ExxonMobil, Shell and other companies left their oil storage facilities in areas vulnerable to flooding from storms and rising seas.

To hold ExxonMobil accountable for its inaction, CLF launched the United States' first legal action against the corporate giant for its climate deceit and for clean water act violations at its oil storage facility in Everett, which sits on the Mystic River. Last year, Exxon Mobil closed their facility.

Harriet and Alan Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us to act more boldly for environmental justice.

The awards will be presented at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 4, 2023, in partnership with the Conservation Law Foundation, TimberHP, UNH Sustainability Institute, New England Biolabs Foundation and the Forest Society. Sponsors include ReVision Energy and Shake Hands with the World.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation (ALFF) is dedicated to developing courageous leadership and sustainability models to help change people's lives, create stronger communities and save the earth we share. ALFF is the umbrella organization for Alnoba's public programming, conservation efforts, philanthropic giving, and nonprofit leadership work. ALFF has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981. The organization's work is focused on the Lewis family's hometowns of Boston, MA and Kensington, NH and within the global villages where their company, Grand Circle Corporation , travels.

