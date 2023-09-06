Delaware Life Accelerator Prime® Variable Annuity Named Barron's Best Annuities and Due Diligence Works' #1 Annuity for Income

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware Life Accelerator Prime® Variable Annuity (the APVA) has been named Best Annuities: Guaranteed Income with Some Flexibility, Liquidity, and Growth Potential by Barron's. The list includes "annuities with the most competitive payouts or guarantees, all offered by insurers with top credit ratings."

The article highlights the APVA as a standout. This is the fourth consecutive year that Delaware Life annuities have been top ranked by Barron's. The offerings were compiled using CANNEX's database. Only contracts from companies with an AM Best rating of A- or above were considered.

Barron's noted that annuity sales are "busting out this year." The article lists Barron's view on the best annuities for income and growth, stating that, "Variable annuities, like 401(k)s, have a menu of investments and allow assets to grow tax-deferred."

"Delaware Life offers financial professionals and their clients annuities with the potential for growth so customers can plan to retire their way," said Tom Seitz, president of Delaware Life Marketing. "Our variable annuities offer growth opportunity, downside protection regardless of market conditions, and flexible solutions to adapt to changing retirement needs."

The APVA was honored for Single Life and Joint Life in the general category of Best Annuities: Guaranteed Income with Some Flexibility, Liquidity, and Growth Potential. Barron's indicates that "Annuity contracts with income riders are designed to pay monthly income for life, covering either a single person's or couple's joint lifetime. Payouts can be higher than guarantees based on growth of assets in the contract, and assets are more liquid and accessible to investors than in SPIAs and DIAs."

The APVA was top-ranked in the subcategory of Variable-Annuity Income Guarantees, which are those for investors who want long-term investment designed for potential growth and retirement income. See the full Barron's article here.

Additionally, Delaware Life was named by Due Diligence Works (DDW) the #1 Annuity for Income. DDW ranked the APVA with optional Income Control Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit (GLWB) rider the No. 1 variable annuity for the third quarter of 2023 in two categories:

5-year deferral with income beginning at age 65

10-year deferral with income beginning at age 65

This is the 11th consecutive quarter the variable annuities with income riders have topped the DDW rankings.

The APVA's open architecture Delaware Life Income BoostSM GLWB rider also placed No. 13:

5-year deferral with income beginning at age 65

10-year deferral with income beginning at age 65

Note

Due Diligence Works (DDW) is an independent product research firm focused on supporting broker-dealers. Each quarter, DDW creates an overview of the guaranteed income benefits available with variable annuities from major annuity providers. Delaware Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with DDW and has not independently validated any information contained within the article(s). Therefore, the accuracy, reliability, or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Annuities are issued by Delaware Life Insurance Company and variable annuities are distributed by Clarendon Insurance Agency, Inc. (member FINRA). Both companies are subsidiaries of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001"). Barron's is unaffiliated with Group 1001 and its members.

About Delaware Life Insurance Company

Delaware Life Insurance Company ("Delaware Life"), a Group 1001 Company, has made its mission to deliver pure value to its network of financial professionals with a set of tools and products that help them empower their clients to plan for retirement with confidence. Delaware Life's focus is delivering a seamless experience that gives clients exactly what they're looking for: the comfort of understanding, the confidence of transparency, and streamlined products without needless features.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of March 31, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.1 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

Disclaimers

All product guarantees, including optional living and death benefits, are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company. The Delaware Life Apex MYGA® Fixed Annuity and the Delaware Life Growth Pathway® Fixed Index Annuity are issued by Delaware Life Insurance Company.

This communication is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be interpreted as, individualized investment, legal, or tax advice. To obtain such advice, please consult with the appropriate professional. Guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Delaware Life Insurance Company (Waltham, MA). Delaware Life Insurance Company is authorized to transact business in all states (except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NO BANK OR CREDIT UNION GUARANTEE NOT A DEPOSIT | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY OR NCUA/NCUSIF.

Delaware Life Insurance Company, 1601 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02451

