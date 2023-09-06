Magnifact Launches New Multi-Persona Mobile App for the Insurance Industry

Chicago-based InsurTech firm extends its AgentVizion2GO mobile app to include access for carriers, marketing organizations, and downline producers.

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact, a Chicago-based provider of DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, unveiled its newly architected AgentVizion2GO mobile app. This advanced technology offers extended capabilities and access for all personas across the insurance industry.

AgentVizion2GO is the companion mobile app for Magnifact's award-winning and patented AgentVizion™ platform. The InsurTech suite provides insurance carriers, agencies, and downline agents with an accurate 360-degree view of their business across all carriers, distribution channels, and product lines in real time.

Previously available exclusively for insurance agents, the new app includes hierarchy drilldowns and summary-level analytics that enable third-party administrators, carriers, marketing organizations, and any downline entities (including agents) to access their latest business information. Key integrated functionality includes agent appointments, applications, policies, payments, commissions, claims, incentive points, and data from other enterprise sources plugged into the Magnifact insurance platform.

"We are thrilled to bring this unique and transformational offering to the market," said Krish V. Krishnan, Magnifact's Founder and CEO. "The AgentVizion2GO app combines native features like location sensitivity and document capture with real-time in-app and SMS notifications. We are now able to deliver instant information like application status changes, goal attainment milestones, product alerts, pending lapse and payment notifications, and other configurable triggers from multiple sources right to someone's smart device."

AgentVizion2GO works in conjunction with the AgentVizion browser-based platform hosted by a sponsor carrier or marketing organization that provides access to its downline. The new app will become available for download from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store on October 1, 2023.

About Magnifact

Magnifact is a leading provider of SaaS-based DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, with secure process standards backed by a SOC 2 Type II attestation. To learn more about Magnifact, visit Magnifact.com and the Magnifact Newsroom.

Magnifact's insurance platform includes AgentVizion, an award-winning and patented suite that allows insurance carriers, agencies, and downline agents to get an accurate 360-degree view of their business across different carriers, distribution channels, and product lines. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app further enhances the user experience by leveraging native features, including push technology, document capture, and location sensitivity. The Magnifact Command Center (MCC) allows customers to administer and monitor these platforms, along with user management, configuration, user reporting, and real-time status monitoring and alert capabilities. In addition, MCC's DTCC Adapter offers the ability to proactively manage error handling for DTCC file receipts and transmissions.

Media Contacts

Krish V. Krishnan

Magnifact

press@magnifact.com

View original content:

SOURCE Magnifact