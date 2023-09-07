Introducing Mojo Fantasy: Sportsbook Meets Fantasy In New App Featuring Daily Contests With Real Cash Prizes

Mojo Fantasy Debuts in 20 New States & Territories /

Mojo's Founding Team Includes Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore, Vinit Bharara, and Bart Stein

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojo, a technology company focusing on best-in-class live sports gaming products, announced today the release of its first daily fantasy offering, Mojo Fantasy. On Mojo Fantasy, contestants compete using the same selection, odds, and liquidity available in Mojo's licensed New Jersey sportsbook, capturing the excitement of its live market in fantasy contests of skill. Today's release brings Mojo to 20 new states and territories for the first time.

"Since launching Mojo Sportsbook in New Jersey last fall, the biggest request we've received is to bring our completely differentiated product to new states."

On Mojo Fantasy, customers enter a contest by building a portfolio of at least four player picks from thousands across the NFL and MLB. Each pick can be tracked and traded in real-time, and customers have the freedom to hold, trade, or sell as the live odds change. The better a portfolio performs, the higher a contestant climbs the leaderboard. The Mojo Fantasy app can be downloaded here .

What is Mojo Fantasy:

Fantasy Contests Based on a Real Sportsbook : Each contestant begins with a dedicated salary cap (Mojo Bucks) to create a custom portfolio from thousands of player picks with real-time sportsbook odds powered by ARCHIE, the company's in-house proprietary pricing engine.

Ultimate Control: Unique to Mojo , contestants can hold or trade their picks in real-time during the games to maximize gains or cut losses.

Cash Prizes: Beat the crowd by turning the biggest profit to win cash prizes. The more a portfolio grows, the better the chance to win.

"Since launching Mojo Sportsbook in New Jersey last fall, the biggest request we've received is to bring our completely differentiated product to new states. Today, we're excited to offer the thrill of playing Mojo to millions of sports fans nationwide in daily fantasy real-money contests," said Vinit Bharara, Co-Founder & CEO. "Mojo Fantasy offers thousands of player picks in a simple Robinhood-style UI with second-to-second live odds and cashouts. Customers can watch and play live during the game, tracking the value of their picks in real-time as the odds change, with the ability to trade in and out, if and whenever they want. Mojo mirrors sports' inherently wild twists and turns and is the ultimate second screen for fans."

With today's launch, Mojo Fantasy offers two distinct contest types:

Double-Up: Finish better than half of the contestants and double your buy-in.

In The Green: Finish with a positive return, and you will be a winner. A winner's share of the prize pool is based on how well the portfolio performs against other winning contestants. The higher the return, the higher the prize.

Mojo Fantasy is available on the Apple App Store and debuts in Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Mojo launched in September 2022 as a regulated sportsbook in New Jersey and has raised over $100 million from institutional and angel investors. This includes founding partners (Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore, Vinit Bharara, and Bart Stein), Thrive Capital, Tiger Global, Fin Capital, and Courtside Ventures, as well as the NFL Players Association, The Chainsmokers' Mantis Ventures, Chris Rock, Gary Vaynerchuk, Michael Kives, Jason Derulo, Jack Abraham, Morris Bailey, and others.

About Mojo

Mojo is a technology company focusing on best-in-class live sports gaming products. There are two ways to play Mojo — Mojo Fantasy outside of New Jersey, and Mojo Sportsbook in New Jersey. Powered by ARCHIE, the company's in-house proprietary pricing engine, Mojo delivers probability-based odds with unmatched liquidity. Mojo's groundbreaking Robinhood-style UI allows customers to trade in and out of picks in real time with the game's momentum. To learn more about Mojo, please visit https://mojo.com.

