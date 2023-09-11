Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell, a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference in London on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. EDT.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access
A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell Industries)
LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell Industries)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-address-jp-morgan-14th-annual-us-all-stars-conference-301922018.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.