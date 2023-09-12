Drop Announces Major V2 Enhancements to Fan-Favorite CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT Keyboards

Stabilizer Upgrades, improved sound dampening and new switch options build upon classic qualities of beloved predecessors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop , the leading community-driven e-commerce company, today introduced enhanced versions of its CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT keyboards. First launched in 2018 and designed from feedback from the Drop community, these keyboards have since become best-sellers, offering a compelling combination of customization and quality. The new V2 variants of the Drop CTRL, ALT and SHIFT combine iconic, fully aluminum design with stand-out RGB lighting performance, improved features and enhanced performance, delivering an unparalleled typing experience for those seeking to elevate their desk setups.

(PRNewswire)

The CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards feature several improvements that build on the original keyboards, including:

Highly requested stabilizer upgrades : Plate-mounted Drop Phantom Stabilizers optimize the sound emitted from the large modifier keys and enhance the keyboard experience.

Improved sound dampening : Additional layers of premium foam throughout the keyboard, including Poron top case foam, IXPE switch foam, Poron hotswap socket foam, and bottom case Poron foam, provide superior sound and performance for a highly satisfying typing experience.

New switch options : Drop picked two community-favorite switch options – Gateron Yellow KS3 Linear switches or Drop Holy Panda X Clear tactile switches. The enthusiasts and users who are interested in building their own keyboard also have the option to purchase a barebones version.

Personalization additions : A user-friendly interface for personalization, thanks to Drop's new Keyboard Configurator software, provides increased LED customization.

Lighting improvements : Integration of the STM32 chipset offers faster and easier support for the latest QMK features along with 50 new LED patterns that are easily selectable by using hot keys on the keyboard.

Expanded compatibility : VIA and QMK support expands compatibility options (VIAL support coming later this year).

New color: A new black colorway option is now available for the SHIFT V2 keyboard.

In addition to these new features, the CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards retain the same classic qualities that have made them so popular. The keyboards are constructed with the same aircraft-grade aluminum materials machined from a solid block of aluminum and manufacturing standards for a high-quality build. To take advantage of the keyboards' exceptional RGB capabilities, the LEDs remain north-facing for users who prefer bright, shine-through keycap sets and glow brightly around the sides. The keyboards are also still multi-functional with dual USB-C ports that not only simplify cable management but also serve as a USB hub for connecting additional devices to enhance the overall functionality and versatility of the keyboards, ensuring a more seamless setup with less visual clutter.

"The new and improved CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards represent a leap forward in design, performance, and functionality while preserving the cherished qualities that made their predecessors beloved by our community," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "With the addition of highly requested features such as stabilizer upgrades, new switch options, and enhanced RGB LED capabilities, we offer the community an upgraded and unparalleled typing experience that will make them fall in love with these reinvented, classic keyboards all over again."

The CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards are now available for purchase on the Drop website in both barebones and fully assembled configurations. The barebones keyboards range from $140 - $190, while the fully assembled keyboards range from $180 - $250. Current customers that own the original versions of the CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT keyboards can also purchase the PCBA + foam kit and Phantom Stabilizers starting at $105 to upgrade their current model as a more cost-effective, waste-minimizing alternative to purchasing a brand-new keyboard, particularly for those interested in restoring and upgrading their own gear.

For more information about the new CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards, please visit: https://drop.com/all-communities/drops/CTRL-ALT-SHIFT-V2

About CORSAIR & Drop

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In July 2023 CORSAIR acquired certain assets of Drop, a passionate group of creators who tap into the feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of enthusiast products. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

Copyright © 2022 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

(PRNewsfoto/Drop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drop