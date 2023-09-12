FOUND Study brings innovative student living to historic 525 Lexington Avenue

FOUND Study Turtle Bay offers students and interns newly renovated rooms and amenities across 406,261 sq ft.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FOUND Study, the country's fastest growing student and intern housing brand, opened FOUND Study Turtle Bay, their 5th building in New York City. Formerly the Marriott Hotel East at 525 Lexington Avenue, the newly renovated property offers students, interns, and academic program participants 1,355 beds of housing and luxury amenities across 34 stories. Applications for fall housing are now open.

FOUND Study Turtle Bay (PRNewswire)

Built in 1923, 525 Lexington is a New York City Landmark, designed by Empire State Building architect Arthur Loomis Harmon. 100 years later, the property has opened its doors to students and interns as FOUND Study Turtle Bay. After ceasing operations as a Marriott Hotel in 2020, the property was purchased by FOUND Study's parent company, Hawkins Way , in early 2023. With many of the hotel's century-old Romanesque Revival details preserved in partnership with BDB Construction Enterprise, the building blends world renowned architecture and the latest in residential design for a truly unique living experience. Alongside newly renovated single, double, triple, and quad rooms, residents will enjoy amenities designed to foster community and academic success. FOUND Study Turtle Bay offers 24/7 security and is home to 30,000 square feet of communal amenity space, including a fitness center, laundry room, game room, performing arts studio, study room, community kitchen, and lounges.

"At FOUND, we're dedicated to creating high quality, trusted housing solutions for students, interns, and our partners. As a former large-scale hotel, the existing property provided us with the opportunity to create new housing options for hundreds of students, with amazing amenities and a prime location. We see FOUND Study Turtle Bay and its sister property FOUND Study Midtown East as the future of student housing in NYC and we're thrilled to start welcoming residents this fall," said Andrea Colagrande, Managing Director at Hawkins Way/FOUND.

FOUND Study Turtle Bay is located in the heart of Midtown East, providing residents with easy access to schools such as CUNY Baruch, LIM College, the New York Institute of Technology, and Marymount Manhattan College. Residents are also minutes away from New York City attractions, restaurants, shopping, and transportation hubs, including Bryant Park, Rockefeller Center, and Grand Central Station. The central location makes FOUND Study Turtle Bay an ideal home for students and interns looking to immerse themselves in New York City culture and make the most of their experience living in NYC.

Residents at FOUND Study Turtle Bay will also have access to regular community events, exclusive discounts to FOUND partners, and perks at FOUND Hotels across the country.

About FOUND Study

FOUND Study, a division of FOUND, is a privately-owned provider of affordable student and intern housing, offering comfortable rooms and co-lifestyle spaces in major cities, including New York, Boston, Providence, San Francisco, and Oakland. Facilities are amenity-loaded and in prime locations for the lifestyles of students and interns. Housing is available by the semester, summer, or academic year. Spaces are rented through strategic partnerships between FOUND and higher education partners as well as directly to students and interns seeking accommodation. FOUND Study's partners include Northeastern University, Stanford University, New York Institute of Technology and CUNY.

About Hawkins Way

Hawkins Way Capital is a vertically integrated real estate company with $2.5 billion of assets under management on behalf of institutions and individuals focused on value-add and opportunistic investments across various asset classes and geographies. The company seeks niche theses targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns. Its disciplined approach leverages the principals' investing experience and extensive network to execute strategies that offer long-term value.

Media Contact:

Sebastien Tobler

sebastien@foundplaces.com

FOUND Study Turtle Bay Game Area (PRNewswire)

FOUND Study Turtle Bay Triple Room (PRNewswire)

