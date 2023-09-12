IMS CEO John Strabley to be Inducted to the IRTA Barter Hall of Fame

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd. a worldwide leader in corporate and business-to-business barter services, today reported that CEO John Strabley has been selected by the International Reciprocal Trade Association (IRTA) to be the 2023 inductee to the Barter Hall of Fame.

Nominations for the Hall of Fame are solicited by IRTA and are submitted by industry participants. The nominations are then reviewed by current Hall of Fame members, and one individual is chosen to be inducted at the IRTA international conference. The main criterion for nomination is that the individual has displayed undisputed leadership in the barter industry.

Ron Whitney, President and CEO of IRTA, confirmed, "John has helped to shape and define the modern trade and barter industry. He is exceptionally well qualified to take his place among other industry leaders who have received the coveted, Barter Hall of Fame Award."

Strabley will receive the Barter Hall of Fame Award at the IRTA conference in Virginia Beach, VA on October 4, 2023.

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is the largest barter company in the world. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and to connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's website www.IMSBarter.com

