Incipio® Debuts Protective Case Lineup for New iPhone 15 Series

Intentionally Designed Case Collections Offer Sustainability, Fashion and Protection Without Compromise

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle, today announced its protective case lineup for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Incipio is proud to present three unique collections for the latest iPhone series, offering sustainability, fashion, and protection without compromise.

Incipio is proud to present three unique collections for the iPhone 15 series, offering sustainability, fashion, and protection without compromise. (PRNewswire)

"Incipio has been trusted to protect more than a thousand devices over our 24-year history, delivering protection you can see and feel good about," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at Incipio. "Our solutions for the iPhone 15 series are made with you in mind, intentionally designed with innovative features, trend-inspired designs, and sustainability at our core. Incipio is dedicated to making an impact in our industry, incorporating sustainable materials in all our cases, and implementing plastic-free packaging across the full iPhone 15 lineup."

cru. for MagSafe (MSRP: $49.99)

Debuting with the iPhone 15 range, cru. is an all-new case collection designed for those who never settle on style. Featuring elevated faux leather, textile and camo designs, cru. cases express your individual style while offering the same industry-leading drop protection Incipio is known for. Whether it's MagSafe integration or co-molded innovations, function and form go hand-in-hand with the all-new cru. collection.

Forme for MagSafe (MSRP: $49.99)

The Forme case collection features transformative nature elements including icy metallics, vibrant glitters and luminous light designs for those who value self-expression and inclusivity. Protect your device from drops up to 10-feet while expressing your uniqueness with new, ethereal designs in the Forme collection.

Classic Case Collection

AeroGrip for MagSafe (MSRP: $59.99 ) - Features innovative raised exterior leverage 'wings' that improve support and grip for a more comfortable, in-hand feel. AeroGrip protects against drops up to16-feet, features 2x camera lens drop protection and boasts Impact Struts technology featuring staggered hexagons that provide maximum coverage and multiple levels of impact absorption. (MSRP:Features innovative raised exterior leverage 'wings' that improve support and grip for a more comfortable, in-hand feel. AeroGrip protects against drops up to16-feet, features 2x camera lens drop protection and boasts Impact Struts technology featuring staggered hexagons that provide maximum coverage and multiple levels of impact absorption.

Grip & Grip for MagSafe (MSRP: $44.99 - $54.99 ) - Incipio's advanced Grip case features tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold. Grip's dual-layer, one-piece construction and Impact Struts technology protect against drops up to14-feet. (MSRP:Incipio's advanced Grip case features tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold. Grip's dual-layer, one-piece construction and Impact Struts technology protect against drops up to14-feet.

Idol & Idol for MagSafe (MSRP: $44.99 - $54.99 ) - A minimalistic, clear case with color accents, ultra-slim construction, and Impact Struts technology to protect against drops up to14-feet. Thoughtfully designed to include all the essential features, Idol is perfect for the on-the-go, stylish consumer looking for protection without distraction. (MSRP:) - A minimalistic, clear case with color accents, ultra-slim construction, and Impact Struts technology to protect against drops up to14-feet. Thoughtfully designed to include all the essential features, Idol is perfect for the on-the-go, stylish consumer looking for protection without distraction.

Duo & Duo for MagSafe (MSRP: $34.99 - $44.99 ) - Incipio's tried and true two-piece slim case offers protection for drops up to12-feet with the latest Impact Struts technology. Made with recycled materials, Duo and Duo for MagSafe are the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment. (MSRP:) - Incipio's tried and true two-piece slim case offers protection for drops up to12-feet with the latest Impact Struts technology. Made with recycled materials, Duo and Duo for MagSafe are the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment.

All Incipio cases for the iPhone 15 series are made with recycled materials and come in plastic-free, recycled packaging. Additional features include intentionally raised edges to protect your screen and camera, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria*, and 5G, wireless and MagSafe charging compatibility. All MagSafe cases include enhanced built-in magnets that have been designed for use with the Apple MagSafe ecosystem of accessories.

Availability

The new Incipio iPhone 15 protective case collections are available now at Incipio.com, with select models available at Verizon, Best Buy, Target, and other leading retailers worldwide.

To shop the new iPhone 15 cases, and to learn more about Incipio and its purposeful products, please visit www.incipio.com . For the latest product news, connect with Incipio on Facebook , Twitter @myIncipio and Instagram @Incipio .

Incipio is an Onward brand.

*Antimicrobial protection for the case, not the individual.

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning innovative solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Onward Brands

Onward Brands is a global leader in consumer tech solutions, operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company's award-winning product portfolio includes consumer and enterprise protection, carry and power solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, and Griffin brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incipio