iWALK MAG-X Series: The Best MagSafe Charging Solutions for New iPhone 15 Device

MagSafe Charging is the Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iWALK recently announced and introduced their updated wireless MagSafe charging solutions including five different MagSafe power bank for iPhone 15 Series.

(PRNewswire)

The world is swiftly embracing wireless technology. In just a few decades, phones, internet, and now charging have all gone wireless. While wireless charging is still relatively new, it is expected to undergo significant advancements in the coming years.

MagSafe is a wireless technology developed by Apple that is compatible with all iPhone models from the iPhone 12 onward, including the upcoming iPhone 15 series. One of the standout features of MagSafe technology is that makes charging incredibly convenient, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables. Simply align the power bank with your device, and they will automatically magnetically attach, initiating the charging process.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, will provide users with a 15W charging speed, as they are expected to support both the MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging standards.

iWALK MAG-X Series: Slimmer, Faster, Another Level of MagSafe Charging

iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries and a leading brand of mobile charging, recently announced and introduced their updated wireless MagSafe charging solutions including five different MagSafe power bank for iPhone 15 Series.

The iWALK power bank is brimming with creativity, featuring unique features not found in other power banks, such as slimmer body, Stronger Magnetism, a built-in ring holder, and more.

Compact and Powerful with a faster charging speed up to 15w, the iWALK MAG-X series aims to provide customers with a more creative, efficient, and enjoyable wireless MagSafe charging experience.

Product Specifications

Product Name: iWALK PowerGrip iWALK PowerGrip (Upgraded) iWALK PowerGrip Slim iWALK PowerWatch iWALK PowerStand Main Feature: Wireless Portable Charger with Finger Ring Wireless Portable Charger with Finger Ring, Slimmer & Stronger Magnetism Ultra Slim Magsafe Battery Pack iPhone & Apple Watch MagSafe Battery Pack MagSafe Battery Pack with Stand Capacity: 6000mAh 6000mAh 5000mAh 10000mAh 5000mAh Dimensions: 4.1*2.6*0.8 inches 4.1*2.6*0.6 inches 4*2.6*0.55 inches 4.3*2.4*1 inches 4.1*2.6*0.6 inches Weight: 0.37lb 0.32lb 0.26lb 0.5lb 0.3lb Output: 5W/7.5W/10W/15W 5W/7.5W/10W/15W 5W/7.5W/10W/15W 5W/7.5W/10W/15W 5W Compatibility: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series, Apple Watch SE/8/7/6/5/4/3/2 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series Recharging Time: 3 hours 2.8 hours 1.3 hours 3.5 hours 2.5 hours

About iWALK

Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.

With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.

Official Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/iwalk.

(Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)

Official Website: iwalkmall.com

Contact Us: jolly@iwalk.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWALK Global