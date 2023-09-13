FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS ACCELERATES HIRING EFFORTS TO RECRUIT OVER 6,500 MEMBERS AHEAD OF DECEMBER 2023 GLOBAL DEBUT

The resort continues to bolster the Las Vegas job market with five-day food, beverage, and nightlife hiring event, Sept. 25 through 30

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is ramping up hiring efforts to welcome more than 6,500 MEMBERS in advance of its December 2023 grand opening, pending regulatory approvals. As the excitement surrounding the resort's grand opening continues to build, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will hold a five-day job fair beginning Monday, Sept. 25 to fill approximately 1,500 positions for its first-to-market food, beverage and nightlife operations.

"As we quickly approach a pinnacle moment in both Las Vegas' and Fontainebleau's history, we are excited to begin ramping up hiring efforts for our world-class resort," says President Mark Tricano. "Fontainebleau Las Vegas' guest experience begins with its MEMBERS, and as a resort, we are committed to recruiting individuals who are both passionate about luxury hospitality and eager to be a part of history."

"Through our hiring efforts, our MEMBERS will join a vibrant community with a shared commitment to excellence and passion for humanized hospitality. We're thrilled to welcome new MEMBERS to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where together, we will leave an indelible mark on the Las Vegas community and beyond."

The five-day hiring event will be held at Vū Las Vegas' production campus at 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road. The space will be transformed to reflect Fontainebleau Las Vegas' world-renowned nightlife and food and beverage venues complete with mocktails, photo moments, and more. The first phase, known as "NightCast: a Talent Recruitment Event," will be conducted over two days and focus on hiring for the resort's nightlife venue. That will be followed by SavorCast: a Talent Recruitment Event, three days of hiring for food and beverage roles. The schedule is as follows:

September 25 and 26: nightlife positions

September 28 and 29: front-of-house food and beverage positions

September 30 : back-of-house food and beverage positions

Those interested in participating in the hiring event can find further details regarding positions, timeline, and attire on careers.fontainebleaulasvegas.com and click on the "Events" tab.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening in December 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world- class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

View original content:

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas