Baha Mar Announces Fourth-Annual Celebrity Tennis Fundraising Event, Baha Mar Cup December 8-10, 2023

The Baha Mar Cup returns with three days of games, clinics and exhibitions benefitting the Mark Knowles Children's Initiative and The Baha Mar Resort Foundation

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, announces the fourth-annual Baha Mar Cup, taking place Friday, December 8 - Sunday, December 10. Renowned tennis pros will be taking the courts at the Baha Mar Racquet Club engaging in an extraordinary tennis tournament in support of the Baha Mar Resort Foundation and the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative.

The 2023 Baha Mar Cup will showcase a unique series of events, including the Pro-Am Kick-Off Tournament, pitting amateur tennis players against iconic pro players, including Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula, Andy Roddick, James Blake and Mark Knowles. Starting Friday, December 8, attendees are invited to warm up and perfect their game during open-play at the Baha Mar Racquet Club. That evening, Rosewood Baha Mar will host a Welcome Reception where weekend guests can mingle with the pros.

Saturday's jam-packed day of events features an array of experiences for both amateur tennis players and spectators alike, beginning with a Kickoff Clinic where Tennis Cup participants can warm up with local pros. Immediately following, tennis enthusiasts are invited to watch the Pro-Am Tournament and cheer on their favorites, as the tennis devotees square off against the sports' legendary players. This afternoon, guests are invited to watch the pros go head-to-head during the Pro Exhibition. The day concludes with a special dinner and awards ceremony.

"I look forward to the Baha Mar Cup and to welcoming Mark Knowles back to Baha Mar every year," says Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "While the players and the events are the best of the best, this is a very special initiative that supports the Bahamian community by funding youth tennis programs and facilities through the Baha Mar and Mark Knowles Foundations. We look forward to raising the bar, and even more funds, during this year's Baha Mar Cup to continue to benefit our community, culture, and conservation efforts."

"I am honored to be returning to Baha Mar for the fourth time to host this tournament. Both the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative and the Baha Mar Resort Foundation share a common goal in aiding the local youth community and I am excited to continue the momentum from last year's successful event to make this one even more fun and memorable," says Mark Knowles.

Since its inception, the Baha Mar Cup has raised over $200,000 in support of the Bahamian community through the Baha Mar Resort Foundation, which has provided support to those affected by the 2019 Hurricane Dorian disaster and the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative. Earlier this year, the Baha Mar Resort Foundation spearheaded and completed the newly resurfaced tennis courts at Tom "The Bird" Grant Sports Complex. Guided by the pillars of Community, Culture, and Conservation, the Baha Mar Resort Foundation cements the brand's dedication to forging a resilient future for The Bahamas.

For more information on tickets and participating in The Baha Mar Cup tennis tournament, please visit www.bahamar.com .

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

About Mark Knowles

Mark Knowles is a former World #1 in doubles, where he has won all four majors in doubles. Knowles has won the men's doubles titles at the Australian Open, French Open, and U.S. Open, as well as the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon. He has contested 13 Grand Slam finals overall and was ranked World #1 between 2002 and 2004. Knowles is a 5-time Olympian and has coached top ten players including Mardy Fish, Milos Raonic and Jack Sock. Since 2013, Knowles has appeared on-air for Tennis Channel, providing in-match commentary, courtside interviews and tournament analysis.

