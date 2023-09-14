The City of Lancaster and Element Resources Formalize Partnership with MOU

The MOU will seek to advance the deployment of clean hydrogen throughout the City of Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster today announced the formalization of its partnership with Element Resources through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU expands upon the City of Lancaster and Element Resources Lancaster Clean Energy Center, one of California's largest green hydrogen production facilities, announced in December 2022.

The City and Element Resources will collaborate on developing hydrogen economy infrastructure such as hydrogen fueling stations for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, supplying hydrogen locally and working with other partners to expand the broader hydrogen production chain.

"The City of Lancaster is thrilled to continue to expand our partnership with Element Resources through this MOU. With this agreement, the City looks forward to continuing the fight against climate extinction through green energy development and innovation. Through partnerships with private companies, we are not only leading the clean energy revolution but we are bringing multitudes of high-paying energy jobs to our City," said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of the City of Lancaster.

The hydrogen produced by Element Resources at the Lancaster Clean Energy Center will be used to decarbonize regional transportation and industrial markets. The facility will produce about 60 tons a day of low-cost, green hydrogen for use throughout California and the Western United States.

"Element Resources is excited to expand its hydrogen partnership with the City of Lancaster," said Element Resources' CEO Steve Meheen. "Hydrogen will play a critical role in decarbonizing several sectors of the economy and the City of Lancaster has proven to be an essential partner to fostering its development."

Lancaster is a leading municipality in developing clean energy partnerships. The new MOU with Element Resources continues Lancaster's commitment to becoming the first hydrogen city in the U.S. Recent developments in the City to advance hydrogen development include transitioning the City Hall building to run solely off of hydrogen power, the development of a $100 million anaerobic digestion plant to generate renewable natural gas from organic waste for conversion to clean hydrogen, and the City's recent Pacific Hydrogen Alliance partnership with Namie, Japan, and the County of Hawaii.

About the City of Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 180,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Together. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov .

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

About Element Resources

Element Resources Inc. ( www.elementresources.com ) is a development company focused on production of 100% Green Hydrogen. Based in Houston, TX, Element supports its numerous California initiatives from its San Diego office. The company's key personal have over 100 years' energy sector development experience. Element selectively invests in hydrogen-related technologies then enable production of zero carbon fuel, and holds patents for large capacity, low-cost underground hydrogen storage, and advanced, lower-cost hydrogen electrolyzer catalysts.

For more information on this project or Element, please contact Element at info@elementresources.com.

