DCS Names Jon Krzos Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Krzos as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. In this new role, Jon will continue to expand his leadership of corporate financial systems and processes within the Finance and Information Technology Departments. Since joining DCS 23 years ago, Jon has played an essential role in all aspects of corporate budgeting and leveraging technology to support financial planning and reporting.

"Throughout his career at DCS, Jon has proven his ability to modernize and integrate our systems which has helped enable the company to continue to grow," commented Larry Egbert, DCS President and Chief Operating Officer. "We recently created the DCS Financial Planning & Analysis Department to accommodate our continued growth and we are glad to have Jon at the helm."

Jon has held several positions of increasing responsibility in the company to include Branch and Department Manager. He led efforts to bring electronic timesheets to DCS and spearheads the integration and upgrade of corporate financial systems. He also supports operations with the development of custom contract-specific data transfers and specialized reporting. Jon holds a BS in Corporate Financial Analysis, Management Information Systems, and Accounting from the University of Buffalo as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Buffalo.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

