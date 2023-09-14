Workday Global Survey: 98% of CEOs Say Their Organizations Would Benefit from Implementing AI, But Trust Remains a Concern

47% of Leaders Believe AI and ML Will Significantly Amplify Human Potential; 45% of CEOs Believe AI and ML Will Create a More Equitable and Diverse Workforce
PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today published its latest global study examining how AI and machine learning (ML) will impact how the future works. The report, which is based on insights from 2,355 business leaders from the offices of the CEO, CIO, CHRO, and CFO, reveals that leaders are optimistic about the potential impact of AI and ML despite concerns about trust and data accessibility.
- 98% of CEOs said there would be some immediate business benefit from implementing these capabilities.
- 47% of all business leaders believe AI and ML will significantly amplify human potential.
- 43% of all business leaders are concerned about the trustworthiness of AI and ML.
- 59% of respondents said their organizations' data is somewhat or completely siloed.
- Only 4% of all respondents said their data is fully accessible.
AI and ML: Not Just Hype
Despite Uncertainty, Leaders are Optimistic
So, What's Holding Them Back?
About the Report
The C-Suite Global AI Indicator Report was commissioned by Workday and carried out in collaboration with FT Longitude, a Financial Times Company. The data is based on findings from a global survey of 2,355 cross-functional senior business executives conducted in May and June 2023. Survey participants are located in North America (895), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (860), and Asia-Pacific and Japan (600).
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
