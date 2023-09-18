Deepcoin Grand Party: Crypto Night Celebration Lit Up TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , the premier derivatives cryptocurrency exchange known for its unwavering commitment to security, innovation, and value, has hosted their highly-anticipated and successful event, the Deepcoin Grand Party, that took place on September 12th, 2023 at the iconic CÉ LA VI Singapore. This exclusive event, co-hosted with ABGA, was a highlight of TOKEN2049 Singapore Week, offering an evening of unparalleled networking, entertainment, and deep discussions within the cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

Deepcoin: Leading the Way

As the Title Sponsor of the Deepcoin Grand Party, Deepcoin continues to lead the way in fostering collaboration and progress within the crypto industry. Just as with the Grand Party in Korea Blockchain Week 2023, Deepcoin's participation as a key sponsor at Token 2049 underscored its dedication to driving positive change and value for its users.

Ego Huang , Founder & CEO of Deepcoin, shared his excitement about the event: "The Deepcoin Grand Party provided us with a remarkable platform to unite key stakeholders and influencers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. We exceeded expectations in terms of engagement, networking, and insightful discussions. We were glad to witness the exchange of ideas and the forging of new partnerships, further cementing Deepcoin's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry. Our role as the Title Sponsor underscored our dedication to driving positive change and value for our users." He addressed the esteemed gathering on the 12th of September. Speaking about the industry's transformative potential and Deepcoin's role within it, he emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation. His insightful words resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for the night's festivities.

Partners and Projects Unveiled

Deepcoin invited industry pioneers, crypto enthusiasts, and VIPs from around the world to join this extraordinary celebration. As TOKEN2049 Week transformed Singapore into a global crypto hub, the Deepcoin Grand Party was the defining event of the week.

The event saw an impressive lineup of partners and projects, including ABGA, COBO, Ballet, Blockchain Space, IVC, Degame and META-X, all contributing to the evening's success. Both Discus Fish , Founder & CEO of COBO, and Bobby Lee , the founder & CEO of Ballet, presented at Deepcoin's grand party, their presence highlighting the significance and highlights of the newly forged web3 partnerships at the venue.

Deepcoin's Vibrant Booth at TOKEN2049

Continuing their engagement with the TOKEN2049 Week, Deepcoin hosted a vibrant booth on the 13th and 14th, showcasing the exchange's commitment to innovation and user experience. Designed in Deepcoin's signature orange color, the booth offered branded peripheral gifts and an opportunity for attendees to sign up Deepcoin for a 50USDT new user bonus, further enhancing the Deepcoin presence at this prestigious event.

A Convergence of Visionaries

The Deepcoin Grand Party is a testament to the vibrancy of the crypto industry. As the flagship side event of TOKEN2049 Singapore, it drew together the most influential figures, projects, and companies in the Web3 space. Just before the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, TOKEN2049 Week has transformed Singapore into a buzzing crypto hub as the blockchain event hosted a multitude of independently organized side events, meetups, workshops, hackathons, dinners, and parties. This event series provided a week of non-stop learning and networking opportunities, solidifying Singapore's position as a global epicenter of innovation in the blockchain and cryptocurrency realm.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 3 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

