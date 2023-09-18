Korea Ginseng Corp. Unveils Innovative Guerilla Marketing Approach with HSW Sparkling Herbal Beverages

From 626 to Farmers' Markets: The Direct Impact of the HSW Trailer

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. has unveiled its latest venture — a promotional trailer showcasing three innovative new beverages: Sharp, Recharge, and Calm. Making it their mission to introduce the HSW brand to a diverse audience, the company's goal is to achieve a striking new level of consumer familiarity.

The world's number 1 ginseng brand recently expanded its reach on the East Coast, gaining new momentum with events in New York Times Square and Rockefeller Center. With the launch of this new promotional trailer, KGC is now shifting its focus to guerrilla marketing, determined to make the most of specific opportunities to directly connect with California consumers.

This latest initiative is the direct result of a new marketing strategy, one aimed at aligning their brand with the "Food as Medicine" healthy lifestyle trend. The dynamic trailer just took center stage at the prestigious 626 Market, garnering fresh acclaim for the brand. As part of its ambitious expansion plans, the trailer will now tour Southern California, making scheduled appearances at local landmarks, leisure spots, farmers' markets, popular grocery stores, high density office complexes, and such leading malls such as South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island.

The medicinal benefits of food will be featured throughout the campaign, and the HSW range of Korean red ginseng-infused beverages will be in the limelight. Korea Ginseng Corp. is not merely introducing a new set of HSW products. Instead, it is leveraging its newly established American Research and Development Center in the U.S. to execute a comprehensive and proactive localization strategy. With big plans for the future, the company intends to introduce a host of new products, localized to cater to West Coast tastes and backed by significant marketing muscle from the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation's Los Angeles Brand Center.

Seen in this light, KGC is giving the age-old wisdom of HongSamWon – KGC's best-selling tonic – a contemporary new twist. HSW, made from fully mature 6-year-old Korean red ginseng, now comes in three flavors: Calm, Recharge, and Sharp. Caffeine-free and with less than 40 calories, each variation on the HSW theme boasts natural ingredients with no artificial sweeteners or GMOs. It's the refreshing, healthy choice for any time of the day.

Korea Ginseng Corp.(KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

