COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST GOES TO COLLEGE

Engineering Students from San Diego State University Join Host Nancy Novak to Discuss the Next Generation of Women in STEM Careers



DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" about the experiences young women have in STEM and future career opportunities. The episode, available today, features host Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters Chief Innovation Officer, in a discussion with talented students from San Diego State University's Departments of Civil, Construction, and Environmental Engineering.

"Only 28% of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce are women. As a result, women in STEM often face challenges such as imposter syndrome, implicit bias and authoritative issues. The next generation of women entering STEM careers are facing those challenges head on and I am inspired every time I speak to young women blazing their paths in these disciplines," said Nancy Novak.

Novak added, "In this episode, I had the opportunity to have an open discussion with three exceptional students from San Diego State who share their personal experiences as well as their advice to other women in STEM. This conversation is candid about the challenges they face, but also profoundly optimistic about the future of women in these careers."

To watch this new episode of "Extending the Ladder" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/extending-the-ladder .

