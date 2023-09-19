PayrollOrg's Survey Reveals Majority of Employees Have Instant Access to Pay and Benefits Information

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-seven percent of employees have instant access to their pay and benefits information, according to results from the 2023 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by PayrollOrg (PAYO) during National Payroll Week.

"For today's workforce, transparency into the payroll process, the ability to access earned wages faster and more frequently, and options for self-service technology are critical to maintaining a strong employer-employee relationship," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex.

The annual survey asked, "Does your employer provide an employee self-service portal, where you can access your pay and benefits information online?" More than 87 percent of respondents indicated their employer provides an online self-service portal.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with PAYO's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 4 – 8. Over 39,200 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

