New Pringles® x The Caviar Co. 'Crisps and Caviar Collection' expertly pairs crisps and caviar for a seamless way to experience this chic, flavor-forward snack combo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 10 billion views on TikTok1 alone, the Pringles® and caviar combination is the epitome of quiet luxury snacking. In an epic collaboration to merge the world of high-brow snacking with social media trends, the flavor masterminds at Pringles are joining forces with caviar powerhouse, The Caviar Co., to provide fans with the ultimate flavor experience – the 'Crisps and Caviar Collection'.

Pringles® And The Caviar Co. Embrace Tiktok’s Latest Craving With First-Of-Its-Kind ‘crisps And Caviar Collection’ (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the flavorful online buzz, the two forces united their culinary genius to craft a first-of-its-kind collection to bring the luxurious snacking trend to the masses and elevate everyday occasions. Expertly pairing Pringles® Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ flavors with The Caviar Co.'s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe, the collection features three 'Crisps and Caviar' kits with must-taste flavor combinations.

Fans can select from three kit offerings each stocked with a gold collectable caviar keychain to open tins and two spoons to enjoy this trendy snack at home or on-the-go:

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores ($49) : Pringles® Sour Cream & Onion expertly pairs with The Caviar Co.'s smoky and savory Smoked Trout Roe and decadent crème fraîche for a bright, tangy and balanced tasting experience. Plus, the kit is equipped with a Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray to showcase your culinary creations and enjoy on-the-go.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea ($110) : For a harmonious blend of crunchy, creamy and salinity, top Pringles Original with The Caviar Co.'s buttery Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and rich crème fraîche; enjoy on the Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray for peak presentation.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. 'Crisps and Caviar' Flight ($140) : Can't decide between the two? We've got you covered with a full flavor flight of Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ to pair with The Caviar Co.'s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe and enjoy all six of the must-taste flavor combinations.

"From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and caviar – and in true Pringles fashion, we're satisfying the caviar-curious," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "Our partnership with The Caviar Co. not only embraces the trending snacking behavior in an approachable manner, but expertly curates our beloved crisp flavors with this seafood delicacy for a Pringles tasting experience unlike one you've ever had before."

No matter how snacking enthusiasts mix and match flavors, they'll relish in the light texture, balanced flavor and uniform hyperbolic paraboloid shape of Pringles that perfectly complements this oceanic delight.

"Pringles and caviar are the high-low snack the world didn't know we needed, but the combination is simply delightful," said Petra Higby, chief executive officer and founder of The Caviar Co. "We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture – the result is a must-try collection that takes the guesswork out of pairing and serving caviar, is sure to elevate any occasion, and brings your caviar dreams to life."

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. ET, fans can visit PringlesandCaviar.shop to choose their own flavor journey and purchase the limited-edition 'Crisps and Caviar Collection'. Kits start at $49, with limited quantity daily drops available while supplies last.

Don't wait — grab yours while you can and follow @Pringles and @TheCaviarCo on your favorite social media platform for more on the collection.

The partnership was brokered by Kellogg's exclusive global food and beverage licensing agency, Beanstalk.

