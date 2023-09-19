Radiance Technologies Partners with U.S Army PaYS Program to Support Veterans' Transition to Employment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is proud to announce its collaboration with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program, offering Army Veterans a seamless transition into employment with the company. Radiance is the first company in Alabama to partner with the Alabama Army National Guard through the PaYS program.

Photo by the Alabama National Guard (PRNewswire)

The PaYS Program is a strategic alliance between the U.S. Army and a diverse array of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. It serves as a bridge for soldiers, facilitating interviews and potential employment opportunities following their service. With approximately 25% of its employee-owners having served in the military, Radiance is proud to be part of this initiative.

"Supporting our veterans is not just a duty; it's a privilege. Radiance is all in for this partnership with PaYS because we believe in giving our veterans great career opportunities. We're looking forward to the journey ahead and how it's going to benefit those who've served our nation," said Radiance Technologies CEO, Bill Bailey.

Radiance commemorated this partnership with a signing ceremony conducted jointly with the Alabama Army National Guard on September 15, 2023. The event celebrated the partnership, with BG Terry Grisham, Deputy Commanding General, representing the Alabama Army National Guard. The event also featured guest speaker LTG (Ret) Joseph Cosumano.

"It's an honor for me to represent the Alabama Army National Guard in this endeavor as we partner with Radiance Technologies to leverage the talent we have in the Guard," said BG Terry Grisham.

Radiance looks forward to advancing this collaboration with PaYS and facilitating a smoother transition for Army Veterans into civilian employment.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

Contact:

Julia Parrish

julia.parrish@radiancetech.com

Radiance Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Radiance Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radiance Technologies