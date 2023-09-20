Unicoin Announces Its Upcoming Listing on INX.One Trading Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a US-regulated broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent, announced today the upcoming listing of the Unicoin security token on INX's fully-regulated trading platform for crypto and tokenized assets.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

Launched by the producers of Unicorn Hunters, asset-backed Unicoin offers holders inherent value by being supported by a fast-growing portfolio of real estate and equity positions in high-growth companies.

"We are thrilled to work with Unicoin, a company that has taken a different and exciting approach to creating investment opportunities," said Itai Avneri, Deputy CEO and COO of INX. "Their investor base is global and diverse, and we welcome them to INX. Their participation will undoubtedly bolster the rapidly increasing liquidity in the domain of listed tokenized assets."

Unicoin is issued under the Regulations D and S, filing exemptions to the U.S. Securities Act. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, featuring business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Forbes magazine described Unicorn Hunters as "the most iconic business series of recent times." This unique show provides founders of emerging growth companies with a global platform, allowing them to pitch their innovations to a sprawling audience of potential investors. Simultaneously, the show offers the audience unprecedented access to pre-IPO investment opportunities.

"Considering the global holder base, the choice of INX Securities as the trading platform is a strategic one. INX boasts accessibility to investors from over 60 countries and continues to expand its global footprint," said Silvina Moschini, President and Founder of Unicoin, Inc., and Executive Producer of Unicorn Hunters. "This listing, which is scheduled to go live late October, promises to be the confluence of Unicoin's visionary approach to investment opportunities and INX's expansive and regulated trading platform, marking a new era in the realm of tokenized assets."

The potency of Unicoin's value is derived from its backing - a portfolio that consists of real estate and equity stakes in high-growth companies. Each of the current portfolio companies of Unicoin has been showcased on the widely acclaimed Unicorn Hunters series so that holders of the Unicoin security token are positioned to benefit from the expansive upside potential intrinsic to these entities.

Unicoin is also developing its real estate portfolio through its Unicoin.com/140 program. One of Unicoin's recent landmark moves was the acquisition of a Copper Mine in Argentina. This acquisition, notable as the most substantial properties-for-crypto deal, was valued at an astonishing $210M. Such endeavors have placed Unicoin at the forefront of the crypto asset revolution.

The date of listing of Unicoin on INX will be announced separately and be selected based on the dynamics of the crypto market. For more information about INX and its novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments for enterprises and companies worldwide, visit https://www.inx.co/ . For more information about Unicorn Hunters and its asset-backed Unicoinc security token, visit https://unicoin.com/ .

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

About Unicoin:

Unicoin is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to be profitable and stable. Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is transparent, SEC-compliant, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio that includes real estate, equity in high-growth companies and other assets. To date, $500 million worth of unicoins have been sold to over 7,000 investors in more than 100 countries. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the completion of the transactions described herein, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neo Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

