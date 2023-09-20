Virtek Poised to Revolutionize Panel Inspection with IRIS Ai Vision System Powered by Artificial Intelligence

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtek Vision will unveil its IRIS™ Ai Panel Inspection System during the Building Component Manufacturers Conference (BCMC) on Sept. 20-21 in Indianapolis, IN. The system combines Virtek's proven vision technology and laser projection systems with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to inspect prefabricated wooden panels in seconds. It effectively eliminates the cost and time associated with manual inspection, exposes defects before they leave the factory, and provides a useful digital record of all panels inspected.

The IRIS™ Ai Panel Inspection System employs multiple cameras to capture prefabricated panel assemblies, harnesses AI to identify anomalies, and relies on its state-of-the-art laser projection system to highlight the precise position of "shiners" as well as nail positioning issues that require attention.

As the wall panel passes through the inspection booth, cameras capture the full structure, including the position of nails. The AI-driven software applies progressive learning algorithms to identify which nails are positioned correctly and which are not. Then, as the panel exits the inspection booth, the Virtek laser projection system projects laser markings precisely on areas that need attention.

In addition, because the system is able to inspect components very quickly, it provides real-time alerts for issues in upstream processes, such as the nailing process, so operators can investigate and resolve them quickly.

Dietmar Wennemer, President and CEO of Virtek, said, "For nearly 40 years, Virtek's laser solutions have been instrumental in streamlining the construction of roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels. Today, by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we transform a very labor-intensive, cumbersome, manual inspection procedure into a completely automated process with a system that is incredibly easy to use. And the great thing is, because this system is built on our proprietary Iris Ai inspection platform, we can easily adapt it to other applications, with limited retraining."

Darian Butt, Senior Director of Product Management, added, "Inspection can be a bottleneck in the overall production process. This is a game-changer for panel manufacturers because it eliminates inspection time and expense, minimizes time-intensive rework and dramatically improves the quality of the finished product."

