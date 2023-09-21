CLOUDASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE

Offering Customers Free/Discounted End-to-End Cloud Video Surveillance

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure announced a new Affordable Housing Initiative [AHI] that offers new and existing customers the opportunity to subscribe their affordable multifamily housing communities to Cloudastructure's award-winning cloud video surveillance solution at a heavily discounted rate.

Cloudastructure Logo (PRNewswire)

"We wanted to initiate some measure of giving back...the Affordable Housing Initiative is a logical first foray."

Additionally, Cloudastructure announced the Affordable Housing Giveaway. Each year, the company will grant one affordable housing community a one year license of their award-winning security solution absolutely free. The solution includes:

Full use of the company's AI Surveillance platform for up to 25 cameras

Use of a Cloud Video Recorder [CVR]

Remote Guarding capabilities

Remote Guarding services for up to eight hours per day at no cost.

Should an ownership group elect to continue service past the free year, the site will be eligible for the discounted AHI rate and will retain use of the CVR free for life of service contract.

The Affordable Housing Initiative is Cloudastructure's first corporate citizenship effort and stems from the publication of their first Environmental, Social, and Governance [ESG] Report.

Rick Bentley, CEO and founder of Cloudastructure, commented, "We were pleased with a number of findings in our ESG report, most notably the diversity of our company. But we did want to initiate some measure of giving back to the community.

"The AHI is a logical first foray towards that goal. We all want our families to be safe and secure in our own homes, and AI Surveillance with Remote Guarding offers the opportunity to achieve a major upgrade in real time security. We also appreciate that affordable housing is a business, one with budgets that may not afford high tech security. So in offering this measure, we are meeting our objective, while also helping our customers and their customers. It's a win for everyone."

Interested property owners visit Cloudastructure's AHI initiative for more information or contact VP of Sales Whitney Fraser at whitneyf@cloudastructure.com .

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudastructure, Inc