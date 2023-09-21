Contrast Security Integrates with AWS Security Hub to Empower Organizations to Effectively Manage and Mitigate Security Risks

The integration of Contrast Assess with AWS Security Hub offers a comprehensive, proactive security management approach

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub to offer full-spectrum security visibility, from infrastructure to applications. AWS Security Hub is a cloud security posture management service that automates best practice checks, aggregates alerts and supports automated remediation. This can enable organizations to anticipate and mitigate threats, streamline security operations, and maintain regulatory compliance while continuing a fast pace of innovation.

Contrast's integration with AWS Security Hub will allow mutual customers to address security concerns before deployment, making the process proactive rather than reactive. The integration provides a centralized view of security risks in the application code itself, allowing developers and security teams to identify and fix vulnerabilities efficiently. This results in secure applications, reduced risk and improved compliance, providing an additional layer of protection for AWS customers.

"We are constantly striving to enhance the security posture of our customers in cloud environments," said Tracey Mead, VP of Global Alliances at Contrast Security. "We understand that we can't achieve this alone. That is why we are committed to making sure our platform works seamlessly with the tools our customers use. Our relationship with AWS is one of our most strategic and we want to give our shared customers the confidence to move their workloads to the cloud securely."

Contrast Assess will seamlessly send vulnerability data to AWS Security Hub in real time as vulnerabilities are identified through this new integration. This will allow organizations to consolidate and streamline their vulnerability management process, gaining actionable insights and a holistic view of their cloud environment's security.

By leveraging AWS Security Hub's advanced capabilities, such as comprehensive threat intelligence and automated security checks, organizations can identify and prioritize application vulnerabilities effectively. This unified approach empowers organizations to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to address vulnerabilities promptly, minimizing potential risks, and enhancing their overall security posture in the cloud.

About Contrast Security

Contrast is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete SDLC with Contrast to protect against today's targeted AppSec attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives, leaving them more time to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast works with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

